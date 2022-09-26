GREENSBURG - The match-up between Lady Pirates and Lawrenceburg started with one of Greensburg's seniors recognizing an influential faculty member that made a difference in her life.
Senior Natalie Kalinowski honored Mr. Mike Myers.
Kalinowski said, “Whenever I have a problem with school or soccer, you help me find a solution to my problem. Or if I just simply need to talk to someone you are there for me. I never thought that I would have a teacher who would impact my life in such a way. There aren’t many teachers out there that do those types of things for their students and I am very thankful that I had the chance to have a teacher like you. I am forever thankful for everything you have done for me and you just simply being in my life.”
As the game started, Lawrenceburg was quick on the attack. The Lady Tigers were able to draw a penalty kick from a foul in the box scoring the first goal within the first three minutes of the game. This was the first of seven in the first half as the Lady Tigers led 7-0 at the break.
Lawrenceburg scored two more points in the first four minutes. The game ended with 20 minutes still on the game clock and the score at 9-0.
Freshman keeper Madeline Shrader saw 19 shots on goal, allowing seven to settle in the net. Freshman keeper Emma Hostetler saw five shots on goal in the 20 minutes of the second half, allowing two goals.
The Lady Pirates move to 6-5 for the season and 1-4 in the conference. The Lady Pirates host South Dearborn at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pirates host Tigers
The Pirate soccer team hosted the Lawrenceburg Tigers following the girls game Saturday. The Tigers picked up the 8-1 victory.
According to Coach DeVolld, the Tigers were able to gain control of the game from early on and came out to a 4-0 lead by halftime. The Tigers' potent offensive attack continued in the second half as they scored another four goals, pushing the lead to 8-0.
Greensburg had several chances throughout the game, with shots on goal coming from Hunter Springmeyer, Ethan Smith, and Cy Miller, but it wasn't until John Robbins' goal late in the second half that Greensburg saw the back of the net. The goal was Robbins' ninth of the year and ended the streak of scoreless games for the Pirates.
Braylon Hahn registered 15 saves for Greensburg.
The game was the final home game of the season for the boys soccer team and was "Senior Night" for the two Pirate soccer seniors, Joseph Howell and Gibson Rayles.
The senior boys and their families were honored before the game. Rayles is in his third year for the Pirates, was voted a captain, and has started every game this season for Greensburg. Howell is in his first year as a Pirate soccer player and was voted as Player of the Game by his teammates for Saturday's game. Coach DeVolld thanked Rayles and Howell for their contributions to the program.
Lady Lions
RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions hosted the Lady Golden Bears of Shelbyville Saturday and lost 14-1.
The lone goal was scored by senior captain Belle Gossett, preventing the Lady Golden Bears from having a shut out for their goalie and defense.
RCHS defense held the line for five offside calls against Shelbyville.
Shots on goal for the Lady Lions included Gossett (2), freshman Mikayla Herbert (1), freshman Carly Senour (1) and senior Hannah Selby (1).
Jac-Cen-Del
HOPE - The Eagles picked up a 7-0 victory over the Hauser Jets Friday.
JCD keeper Ben Schoetmer had five saves in the win.
Luke Meyer and Caleb White both had a hat trick on the day, finishing with three goals each.
Clark Dwenger had the other goal for the Eagles.
Sectional pairings
The IHSAA announced the sectional pairings for the state tournament which begins with sectional action Oct. 3-8.
Batesville hosts Sectional 28 for the boys. In the first match, Rushville faces Madison. The second match is Franklin County against Greensburg. Match 3 pits Batesville against South Dearborn. Lawrenceburg drew the bye and will face the winner of Rushville and Madison.
Jac-Cen-Del is the host for Sectional 45 for the boys. Milan faces Southwestern (Hanover) in the first match. JCD takes on Switzerland County in the second. Rising Sun faces South Ripley in the third. Shawe Memorial drew the bye and will face the winner of Milan and Southwestern.
Oldenburg plays Morristown in the first match of Sectional 44 at Knightstown.
For the girls, Rushville hosts Sectional 27. The Lady Lions take on Beech Grove in the first match followed by Indianapolis Shortridge against Herron in the second match. Those winners play in the semifinal. The other semifinal pits Connersville and Christel House.
South Dearborn hosts Sectional 28. Batesville and South Dearborn open things followed by Lawrenceburg taking on Greensburg. The winners advance to the semifinal. The other semifinal will be contested between Franklin County and Madison.
The Lady Twisters drew the bye at Milan and will face the winner of Milan and Switzerland County.
