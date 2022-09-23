GREENSBURG - The match-up between Greensburg and Franklin County Thursday started with one of Greensburg's seniors recognizing an influential faculty member that has made a difference in her life. Senior Macey Smith honored Mr. Bryan Dixon.
Smith said, “You always inspired me to try my best and never give up, whether that was in the classroom, on the soccer field, or anywhere else. The way you care for all of your students is admirable and when I graduate college and start my career, I hope to have that same kindness and genuine nature that you have. Thank you for everything you have taught me and helped me get through over the years. I wouldn’t have made it to this year without you.”
As the game started the Franklin County Wildcats had an attack with less than three minutes off the clock for the first goal. But after an evenly matched 35 minutes, senior captain Smith picked off a Lady Wildcats' pass and turned it into the first goal of the contest for the Lady Pirates.
At the half, the teams were knotted at 1-1.
Within the first six minutes of the second half, the Lady Wildcats added a goal to make it 2-1 in favor of Franklin County.
Despite Greensburg's efforts throughout the second half, that goal was the game winner.
Greensburg freshman keeper Emma Hostetler faced 19 shots on goal and only allow two. Junior Shelby Forkert and sophomore Genevieve Smith had notable stops on goal, according to Coach Morlan.
Smith had two additional shots on goal and senior captains Emilee Ernstes and Natalie Kalinowski added one shot each on goal. Ernstes also had two corner kicks.
The Lady Pirates move to 5-5 for the season and 1-3 in the EIAC. The Lady Pirates host Lawrenceburg at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Pirates following at noon.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Connersville for another conference matchup. Both Batesville teams were victorious.
In the junior varsity game, Batesville posted a 7-1 victory.
Batesville goals were scored by Ella Wolters (4), Emma Miller (2) and Hailey Miller (1).
In the varsity contest, Ella Carpenter's goal was all the scoring as the Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Lady Spartans 1-0.
In the teams next outing, the junior varsity lost to Mt. Vernon 5-1.
Scoring for the team was Emma Miller.
Mt. Vernon won the varsity contest 3-0. The Lady Bulldogs are 8-2 on the season.
