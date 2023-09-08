RUSHVILLE – The Rushville boys soccer team hosted Morristown Thursday and were defeated by the Yellow Jackets 4-2.
Goals for the Lions were scored by Matthew Clark and Nathan Dora.
The first half saw both teams playing in the middle third of the field. Morristown played their defense line extremely high in an attempt to draw Rushville offside.
The Lions started with a fast attack scoring in the first 10 minutes when a shot from Matthew Clark made its way past the keeper. The Yellow Jackets continued to counter attack Rushville and made a nice cross to the back post for a score before the half to tie the game at 1-1.
In the second half, Morristown had an opportunity to score first with a penalty kick, but Rushville keeper Trent Gossett made a great save. The Yellow Jackets shook that miss off and scored on a corner kick. Two more goals in the half made it 4-1. Dora responded late in the game with a goal for a final score of 4-2.
Rushville Coach Wagner said, “Our young players are continuing to improve each game. We still have some mental lapses that we need to clean up, but we have seen much improvement throughout this season.”
The Lions will next be in action at 10 a.m. Saturday at Connersville.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs’ junior varsity and varsity teams fell to a tough Lawrenceburg squad Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers won the junior varsity match 5-0 while the varsity score was 7-1. Scoring the only goal for the Lady Bulldogs was Elena Kuisel off of a shot from distance.
The Lady Bulldogs faced Columbus East Thursday. Despite the rain, the team got the job done with a win for both JV and varsity.
Billie Puente put away a cross from Kuisel, who is credited with the assist, for the Lady Bulldogs’ lone goal in a 1-0 varsity victory.
In the JV matchup, it was Maddie Prewitt with the Lady Bulldogs’ goal.
Lady Lions soccer
LAWRENCEBURG – The Lady Lions lost on the road to the Lady Tigers 10-0.
Freshman keeper Khloe Makofka had seven saves for Rushville. Junior keeper Kyleigh Glandon added five saves.
Lady Lions’ defensive line held Lawrenceburg for seven offside calls.
