GREENSBURG - Greensburg hosted the Hauser Jets Tuesday and the Pirates came away with a 4-0 win. The win was the first win for the Pirates in three weeks and marked the first shutout victory this season.
The defense, led by Greensburg's defensive backs Joey Yake and Christopher Mains, played solid throughout the entire game, not giving Hauser very many looks at the net, noted Coach DeVolld.
Goalkeeper Braylon Hahn finished the game with six saves.
The scoring started for the Pirates in the first half off of a goal from sophomore Cy Miller. The Pirates went into halftime with a 1-0.
In the first 10 minutes of the second half, Cy Miller found the back of the net again, this time off of an assist from Hunter Springmeyer. Later in the second half, freshman Ethan Smith added to the Pirate lead with a goal of his own. The final goal for the Pirates came from Jacob Howell off of the assist from Cy Miller. The goal marked the first of his career for the first year Pirate and solidified the 4-0 shutout victory for Greensburg.
With his two goals and an assist in the game, sophomore Cy Miller moves into ninth place on Greensburg's all-time point list with 35 career points coming from 15 goals and five assists.
Oldenburg
Oldenburg Academy defeated Rising Sun by a score of 7-1 on the pitch. Oldenburg had 40 shots on goal, and had four different players score.
Goals came from Jacob Cornelius with a penalty kick, Thomas Lohmueller, Hayden Blair with two and Jake Hillbert with a hat trick.
Rising Sun put eight guys behind the ball in the box on defense, which made scoring difficult for the Twisters. Oldenburg only scored two goals in the first half, but adjusted and finished with five in the second.
Evan Hilbert got the scoring going for Oldenburg Academy on a nice shot from 18 yards out. His younger brother Jake Hilbert scored two minutes later on a hard shot from 18 yards. That put OA up 2-0 at the half.
Aaron Schneider scored early in the second half from a Thomas Lohmueller pass to finish off the Twister's scoring. Defensively OA got another shutout with Isaiah Waggoner having two saves.
Lady Lions soccer
The Lady Lions celebrated Senior Night against Franklin County. Rushville honored five seniors: Belle Gossett (captain), Audrey Gulley (captain), Hannah Selby, Haley Shoffner, and Izzy Wilson.
Gossett, Gulley, Selby, and Shoffner are 4-year varsity athletes for the Lady Lions soccer team. Wilson is a 3-year varsity athlete for the Lady Lions soccer team.
Rushville lost 3-0 to Franklin County. Shots on goal for the Lady Lions totaled eight. Gossett had four followed by freshman Mikayla Herbert two and freshman Carly Senour and sophomore Railyn Combs one each.
Junior keeper Megan Whitham had 18 saves for the night. Rushville defense held Franklin County for six offside calls.
