HOPE – The Pirates picked up their first road win of the season, a 2-0 victory over Hauser Tuesday.
John Robbins scored once in each half. After the break, Robbins found the net again off an Owen Wheatley assist.
The Pirates possessed the ball for almost two-thirds of the game. The Pirates are now 4-4-1 (0-1 EIAC).
Lady Pirates
The Greensburg girls soccer team hosted Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference foe East Central Tuesday, falling 11-0.
East Central dominated the game from the opening touch, according to Coach Morlan. The Lady Trojans took 28 shots against the Greensburg keepers. Keeper Madeline Shrader faced 18 shots while keeper Emma Hostetler saw 10.
East Central’s first goal came with only two minutes off the clock. The game would end with 20 minutes still on the clock giving the Lady Pirates their fifth loss of the season and second loss in the conference
Greensburg is 3-5 on the season and 0-2 in the EIAC. The Pirates return to the pitch at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Shelbyville. Saturday, Greensburg hosts Rushville in a doubleheader with the girls starting at 10 a.m. and the boys following at noon.
In earlier action, the Lady Pirates fell to Batesville. Greensburg held the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for 15 minutes with a strong defensive stand led by Senior Captain Malana Kramer. Keeper Madeline Shrader saw five shots on goal before letting the Lady Bulldogs first point hit the scoreboard.
Within five minutes of Batesville scoring, Sophomore Captain Genevieve Smith pounded a free kick down the field finding Kadence Rich deep in the Lady Bulldogs defense where she scored the Lady Pirates’ first point of the night to tie the game.
Batesville answered with a goal to lead 2-1 at the half.
The second half was controlled by Batesville. The Lady Bulldogs took 18 shots on goal and six found the net. Greensburg keeper Madeline Shrader saw 21 shots on goal allowing five. keeper Emma Hostetler saw 10 shots on goal, allowing three to settle.
Elena Kuisel and Grace Gibbs each netted two goals for Batesville. Addie Reding, Emma Miller, Ella Wolters and Billie Puente each had one goal. Contributing with assists were Sydney Slavin with two and Karli Lindblom and Emma Miller each with one.
Rushville
KNIGHTSTOWN – A trip north to Knightstown resulted in a 1-1 tie for the Lady Lions and Lady Panthers on the pitch.
Rushville trailed 1-0 at the half.
The lone goal in the second half was scored by sophomore Carly Senour off of a breakaway through Knightstown’s defense.
Senour was the leader of shots on goal for the Lady Lions, ending the night with six. Other shots on goals for Rushville included junior Railyn Combs (3), freshman Alayna Miller (2), and junior captain Brooke Means (1).
Junior keeper Kyleigh Glandon had 16 saves for the evening. Rushville’s defensive line held Knightstown for six offside calls.
The Lady Lions travel to Greensburg Saturday for the annual Battle for the Ball game. The girls will play at 10 a.m. followed by the boys at noon.
