BROOKVILLE – The Pirates headed to Franklin County Wednesday for an EIAC soccer match with the host Wildcats. Greensburg was in control from the start and posted an 8-0 victory.
The Pirates started hot, finding the net three times in the game’s first 10 minutes. John Robbins continued his hot streak from Tuesday night, scoring the game’s first goal, followed by a goal from Cy Miller just a few minutes later. The first half finished with two goals from Jacoby Miller and one more from Robbins.
The final three goals were all assisted by Ethan Smith. The Pirates built off of their 5-0 halftime lead by adding three second half goals. Cy Miller scored twice after the break and Robbins finished a hat trick with his third goal of the game.
The Pirates’ defense, anchored by senior captains Adam Underhill and goalie Braylon Hahn, recorded their second straight road shutout.
With his three goals against Franklin County, Cy Miller moved into fourth all-time in total points and goals, while John Robbins moved into eighth all-time in points with his three goals. With two goals and one assist, freshman Jacoby Miller broke the freshman points record. Miller now has 25 points this season, eclipsing the previous mark of 20 points set by Smith in 2022.
The Pirates are 5-4-1 (1-1 EIAC). Greensburg returns to action at noon Saturday against Rushville in the annual Battle of the Ball. The Lady Pirates take on Rushville at 10 a.m. to kick off the day.
Lady Pirates
GREENSBURG – An early score by Shelbyville set the tone for the game at Greensburg as the Lady Golden Bears posted an 11-0 victory.
Shelbyville’s offensive pressure fired 29 shots on goal against Greensburg keeper Madeline Shrader.
The Lady Pirates move to 3-6 on the season. The Lady Pirates host Rushville at 10 a.m. Saturday. This is the annual Battle of the Ball and is a double header. The Pirates play at noon.
Rushville
ST. LEON – The Lady Lions traveled to East Central and lost to the Lady Trojans 13-0. Junior keeper Kyleigh Glandon had 20 saves for Rushville.
The Lady Lions’ defensive line held the Lady Trojans for 15 offside calls.
Rushville girls and boys travel to Greensburg Saturday for the annual Battle of the Ball. Girls will play at 10 a.m. and the boys will kick off at noon.
