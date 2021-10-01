GREENSBURG - It was Senior Night for the Greensburg boys soccer team as the Pirates hosted the Morristown Yellow Jackets for the last regular season game.
Before the game, the Pirates honored senior members Andrew Johnson, Bryant Menkedick, Josh Schneider, Grayson Newhart, Connor Witkemper and Luke Hellmich.
"Their contributions to the soccer program over the last four years have been immeasurable. As their head coach, I am honored and blessed to have such a great group of seniors and their presence on and off the field will be missed," Coach DeVolld said.
The Pirates got the scoring started in the game's first 10 minutes when Andrew Johnson scored his first career goal off of a deflected shot from Cy Miller.
The Pirate defense, led by seniors Bryant Menkedick and Josh Schneider, held tough for the remainder of the half, keeping the score 1-0.
In the second half, senior Grayson Newhart scored for the Pirates, increasing the lead to 2-0 and giving him 100 points for his career.
The defense was able to complete the shut out and the Pirates won 2-0.
Lady Lions 3, New Castle 0
NEW CASTLE - The Lady Lions secured a final victory for their regular season at New Castle, beating the Lady Trojans 3-0 on their turf.
Two goals were scored in the first half. The first goal was scored by junior Audrey Gulley with an assist from junior Belle Gossett. The second goal was scored by junior Jin Calaf with another assist from Gossett.
The final goal was also scored by Calaf in the second half.
Shots on goal for the Lady Lions included senior Allie Yung (11), Calaf and Gossett (10 each), senior Savannah Gray (7), senior captain Lily Krodel (6), Gulley and freshman Railyn Combs (3 each), senior Lexi Morris and junior Haley Shoffner (2 each), and junior Izzy Wilson (1).
Rushville defensive line was able to hold New Castle for three offside calls. Junior keeper Kelby Roberts had four saves and freshman keeper Macy Jo Seyfferle had five saves.
The Lady Lions finished the regular season with a 6-8 record. Rushville drew the bye in the first round sectional and will play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lawrenceburg against South Dearborn.
Bulldogs 1, Connersville 0
BATESVILLE - On Thursday, the Batesville boys soccer team held Senior Night against Connersville and defeated the Spartans 1-0.
Both teams fought to possess to ball towards the opponent's goal. At 26:35 in the first half, Batesville's Sebie Trainor got the ball in the midfield and split the defense with a through ball for Ian Carpenter to run onto for a goal.
In the second half, neither team could change the score. Batesville's keeper Niko Montoya made several close shot saves to deny any equalizer. The seniors were honored for one final time on their home field after the match.
The Bulldogs next face Lawrenceburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Connersville 5, Lady Pirates 1
CONNERSVILLE - The Lady Pirates traveled to Connersville to face the Lady Spartans for their last conference pairing for the regular season.
The first 15 minutes of the game was a battle on both sides of the field. Connersville lit the scoreboard up first and managed to quickly score another leaving the Lady Pirates down 2-0.
Captain Macey Smith settled a point for the Lady Pirates off an assist from Natalie Kalinowski. Connersville led 2-1 at the half.
The Lady Spartans did not waste any time after the half. They registered their third goal and would follow that up with two more. The Lady Pirates were unable to answer back.
Pirate keeper Ella Lowe saw 30 shots on goal. This is Lowe's fourth game in a row with more than 30 shots per game. Seniors Emily Million and Scotlynn Reinhold and freshman Genevieve Smith also had stops keeping points off the Spartan scoreboard.
This brings the Lady Pirates to 3-8 for the season and 0-7 in the conference. The final regular-season game is 10 a.m. Saturday, traveling to Triton Central. The Lady Pirates face Batesville in the first round of sectional in Beech Grove at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Oldenburg 8, Lady Lions 1
RUSHVILLE - Visiting Oldenburg Academy knocked off the Lady Lions 8-1 on the local pitch on Wednesday.
Rushville's lone goal was scored by junior Audrey Gulley with an assist from junior Jin Calaf.
Shots on goal for the Lady Lions were from junior Belle Gossett (4), senior captain Lily Krodel (4), senior Allie Yung (4), Calaf (2), senior Lexi Morris (2), freshman Railyn Combs (1), Gulley (1), and junior Izzy Wilson (1).
Three Lady Lions saw time in goal. Junior Kelby Roberts had nine saves. Morris finished with four saves and freshman Macy Jo Seyfferrle had three saves. The Rushville defensive line was able to hold Oldenburg for 10 offsides calls.
East Central 10, Lady Pirates 0
GREENSBURG - The Lady Trojans met Greensburg keeper Ella Lowe with 35 shots on goal. Lowe managed to only allow 10 through in East Central's 10-0 EIAC win.
The Lady Pirate defense caught the Lady Trojans offside an astounding 14 times. Junior Natalie Kalinowski was the only Lady Pirate to have a chance at a shot.
The Lady Pirates are 3-7 on the season and 0-6 in the conference.
Greensburg will face conference rival Batesville in the first round of sections at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Beech Grove.
