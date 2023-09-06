OSGOOD – Greensburg boys soccer traveled to Jac-Cen-Del Tuesday to take on the Eagles and played to a 5-5 tie.
In a very back-and-forth game, the Eagles opened the scoring with a goal in the game’s first 10minutes.
The Pirates were able to answer back with a goal from freshman Jacoby Miller. Another Eagles goal was again answered by Greensburg, this time Christopher Mains scored off of an Adam Underhill corner kick.
Cy Miller found the net, assisted by Adam Underhill, just before halftime to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead heading into the break.
JCD came out of the break with two goals to grab a 4-3 lead.
Ethan Smith scored for the Pirates to level the game at 4-4. The Eagles regained the lead yet again before Jacoby Miller’s second goal tied the game up.
The tie pushes the Pirates to 2-4-1 (0-1 EIAC) on the season.
Lady Lions soccer
The Lady Lions were defeated by the EIAC foe Connersville 9-0.
Shots on goal for Rushville included junior captain Brooke Means (2), junior Railyn Combs (1), and freshman McKenna Norris (1).
Rushville defensive line held Connersville for four offside calls. Junior keeper Kyleigh Glandon had eight saves and freshman keeper Khloe Makofka had four saves for Rushville.
“The Lady Lions would like to thank the community for coming out and supporting our 3rd Annual SPARC and Suicide Prevention game in memory of Zora Allstatter. We also would like to thank the City of Rushville who lit up the fountain at the park in suicide prevention colors as well as the Elk’s for sponsoring our purple game shirts and socks,” Rushville Coach Kallie Dyer said. “Thank you to our loyal fans and Rushville community for helping us with another fantastic evening to raise money for a great cause. The money raised will benefit SPARC and the Zora Allstatter Memorial Scholarship.”
