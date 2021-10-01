The IHSAA announced the pairings for the state tournament for boys and girls soccer starting with the sectional round Oct. 4 and 5.
For the boys in Class 2A, Batesville, Greensburg and Rushville compete in the South Dearborn Sectional.
Greensburg and Rushville will square off in the second match of the sectional. The winner will face the winner of South Dearborn and Franklin County in the semifinal. Batesville faces Lawrenceburg in the other semifinal.
For the girls in Class 2A, Rushville will compete at Lawrenceburg. The Lady Lions take on South Dearborn in the first semifinal. In the other semifinal, Franklin County will take on the winner of Lawrenceburg and Connersville.
In the Beech Grove Sectional, Batesville faces Greensburg in the first match. The winner will take on Herron in the semifinal. The other semifinal pits Beech Grove against Cathedral.
In Class A, Jac-Cen-Del hosts the sectional for the boys and faces Milan in the third match of the tournament.
Oldenburg travels to Southwestern (Shelby) for the boys sectional and will take on Greenwood Christian.
For the Class A girls, Oldenburg faces Switzerland County at Rising Sun in the second match.
