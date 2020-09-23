CONNERSVILLE - The Pirates traveled to EIAC opponent Connersville on Monday. The host Spartans scored six goals in the first half en route to the 7-0 victory. Greensburg is now 6-6 on the season and 2-3 in the EIAC.
Coming out of the gate, Connersville was able to score three on the Pirates in the game's first 10 minutes and Greensburg was never able to recover. Connersville put three more on Greensburg before the first half ended.
The second half saw a little better defensive effort from Greensburg, as the Pirates held the Spartans to one goal.
Freshman goalkeeper Braylon Hahn filled in the second half, allowing only one goal and registering 10 saves.
South Dearborn 10, Rushville 0
AURORA - The Lady Lion soccer team fell at South Dearborn 10-0.
The Lady Lions had six shots on goal including four by junior Lily Krodel and one each by sophomore Audrey Gulley and senior Violet Wehr.
Rushville defense held South Dearborn to 10 offside calls.
The Lady Lions had a total of 31 saves on the goalie side. Sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts had 15 saves and senior keeper Joleigh Geise had 16 saves.
