After allowing three runs to visiting Crothersville in the top of the first inning, South Decatur responded with nine runs in the bottom of the first and went on to knock off the Lady Tigers 19-4.
Lydia Witkemper led off the Lady Cougars’ first inning with a single. Daisy Martin drew a walk. With one out, Brooklyn Powers singled and Kyra Fields walked.
With two outs, Paige Paton and Arey Brown were both hit by a pitch. Sami Storm drew a walk and Witkemper cleared the bases with a triple. Martin walked and Molly Eden doubled to give South a 9-3 lead.
Martin and the Lady Cougars’ defense held the Lady Tigers to just one more run the rest of the way. Martin allowed three hits and struck out two.
In the bottom of the second inning, Fields led off with a triple. Paton had a 1-out RBI single. Storm added a single as the Lady Cougars pushed the lead to 11-3.
South added six runs in the third inning. Witkemper homered and Powers had a single. Fields, Martin and Paton reached via walks. Brown was hit by a pitch.
In the fourth, South added two runs to close out the win. Fields doubled in the inning.
