On the road at Franklin County, the Lady Pirates were defeated 6-0 in EIAC softball action.
The host squad scored two runs in the first inning and added one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to secure the victory.
Allison Ripberger led the way offensively for the Lady Pirates with two hits. Kayla Kelso reached base twice via walks.
Lydia Balser started in the circle for Greensburg.
Maci Lake and Kensee Ferman both had two hits for Franklin County. Michaela Ferman got the win in the circle, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out nine.
The Lady Pirates (9-11) are scheduled to face Connersville (20-4) in the Franklin County Sectional at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers traveled to Lapel Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs scored one run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 7-6 victory over North.
Lapel led 2-0 after one inning. North scored a run in the top of the second and two in the top of the third to lead 3-2. Lapel answered with two runs in the bottom of the third. In the fifth, North added a run and Lapel scored two to take a 6-4 lead. After North tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth, Lapel scored the winning run in the home-half of the seventh.
Offensively for North, Kacie Ogden had three singles, two runs scored and an RBI. Keesha Crosland finished with a single, home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Macy Scudder added a pair of singles, one run scored and two RBIs.
Raegan Nobbe had a single and RBI. Sarah Swain had the other single for North. Irene Moore scored a run.
Crosland suffered the loss in the circle for North, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out eight.
North (14-10) is scheduled to take on Southwestern (11-16) at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Switzerland County sectional.
Rushville
Connersville closed out an undefeated EIAC season with a 5-1 victory over Rushville.
The Lady Lions were able to push one across in the fifth when Stacey Roberts singled and reached second on an error. Rochelle Meyers followed with a single.
Connersville closed out the win with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Roberts and Meyers led the offensive attack, each going 2- for-3.
The Lady Lions (9-13) face the winner of Lawrenceburg and Franklin County in the sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Franklin County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.