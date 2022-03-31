MADISON – The Lady Pirate softball team opened the season with a 6-3 victory at Madison.
Madison scored one run in the bottom of the first inning for the early 1-0 lead.
The Lady Pirates plated two runs in the second and third. The Lady Cubs scored a run in the bottom of the third as Greensburg led 4-2 after three innings.
Greensburg added a run in the top of the fourth and the top of the seventh. Madison’s last run came in the bottom of the sixth.
Greensburg had eight hits and committed two errors. Madison finished with three hits and two errors.
Mylie Wilkison led the Lady Pirates with three hits. Kayla Kelso and Hermione Robinson both reached base twice on walks. Makenzie Austin added a hit. Lydia Balser drove in two runs. Austin and Kelso both had one RBI.
Robinson went the distance in the circle to pick up the win. She finished with 12 strikeouts.
Rushville 8, Batesville 3
RUSHVILLE – The varsity Lady Lions collected their second win on the season defeating Batesville 8-3 Thursday.
The game was tied 2-2 heading to the home-half of the fifth inning. A pair of walks, Rushville three hits and two Batesville errors allowed Rushville to take a 7-2 lead after five innings. The Lady Lions added an insurance run in the sixth on four walks. Batesville added its final run in the top of the seventh.
The Lady Lions collected nine hits, led by Rochelle Myers who went 2-for-2 with and two RBIs and Shrayder Fisher’s 3-for-4 performance, reaching base on all four at bats.
Rushville’s Munchel, Gossett and Zachery all had doubles on the evening. Kara Chandler earned another win in the circle allowing three runs on six hits with seven strike outs. The win moves the Lady Lions to 1-0 in EIAC and 2-0 on the season.
“Defensively for five innings, we were strong and made a lot of great plays,” Batesville coach Gene Cooney noted. “We left 12 runners on base and two fielding errors were the difference in the game.”
For Batesville, Emma Belter went 3-for-3 at the plate. Samantha Kessens was 2-for-4 and Sarah Ripperger reached base three times with walks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.