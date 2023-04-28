GREENSBURG - The Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 5-2 deficit to knock off Greensburg 11-6 Thursday.
After two scoreless innings, Batesville took the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third. Cora Roth singled and Claire Saner put down a sacrifice bunt to advance Roth. Kennedy Westrick reached first on a fielder's choice that got Roth out at third base. Callie Fletcher singled to put runners on first and second. Renee Lecher followed with a double to score both runners.
Greensburg came right back to score five runs in the bottom of the third on three walks and three hits. After three innings, Greensburg led 5-2.
In the top of the fourth, Batesville scored two runs. Greensburg answered with a run in the home-half of the fourth to lead 6-4 through four innings.
In the top of the fifth inning, Batesville's Lecher leads off with a double. Natasha Fowler singled. Marlee Obermeyer singled to score Lecher and advanced Fowler to third. Obermeyer stole second. Ava Hilbert hit a hard ground ball and reaches first base to score Fowler. Hilbert stole second. Lexiyn Harris bunted and reached on and error to score both Obermeyer and Hilbert. Batesville took a 9-6 lead through five innings.
In the top of the sixth, Fletcher led of with a hit by pitch and stole second. Fowler doubled in Fltcher. Hilbert followed with a single to centerfield to plate Fowler for the final run of the game in Batesville's 11-6 conference win.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Fletcher was 1-for-3, with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Fowler was 2-for-4 with one RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base. Obermeyer was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Hilbert was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Roth was 1-for-4.
Harris added a run scored, an RBI and a stole base.
Libby Stephens pitched the first 3.1 giving up four hits and six runs for Batesville. Renee Lecher pitched in relief and allowed two hits and one walk with one strike out.
In the junior varsity game, Batesville won 10-2 in three innings.
Batesville's Kennedy Westrick was the winning pitcher, going three innings and allowing three hits, two runs and four walks while striking out five.
Roth (4 RBIs) and Georgia Voegele both had two hits. Kalli Obermeyer, Hilbert, Kailey Schaeffer Obermeyer and Addilyn Froehling all had a hit for the Lady Bulldogs.
North Decatur
In a high scoring affair, the Lady Chargers held off South Ripley 17-15.
The game was tied at 13-13 in the top of the eighth inning. Kacie Ogden singled in two runs for the Lady Chargers to get things going in extra innings. North added two more runs to secure the extra inning win.
After going scoreless through three innings, North scored five runs in the fourth, one run in the fifth, six runs in the sixth, one run in the seventh and four runs in the eighth.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, South Ripley tied things up at 13-13 when Brown homered, scoring two runs.
In North's 6-run sixth inning Macy Scudder, Sami Luttel, Emma Schoettmer, Irene Moore, Kendall Hostkoette and Kennedy Stier all knocked in runs.
Sarah Swain was the winning pitcher for North. Brown took the loss for South Ripley.
South Decatur
WALDRON - For a third straight day, the Lady Cougars hit the road for softball action. South went to Waldron Thursday and battled for seven innings before falling 15-10.
After South went scoreless in the top of the first, Waldron scored two runs to lead 2-0.
South's Kassidy Haley singled with one out in the top of the second, but the Lady Cougars were not able to score. South held Waldron scoreless in the second and third innings.
In the top of the third, South Arey Brown drew a walk and Paige Paton was hit by a pitch. Lydia Witkemper was hit by a pitch and Daisy Martin was walked to force in South's first run. A walk to Molly Eden tied the game at 2-2. Witkemper, Martin and Eden all scored on wild pitches and the Lady Cougars led 5-2.
South added a run in the top of the fourth. Piper Phelps had a sharp single to center field to get things started. Phelps moved around to third and Brown reached on an error. A fielder's choice by Paton scored Phelps and gave South a 6-2 lead.
Waldron answered in the bottom of the fourth with six runs on four hits and two errors. After four innings, Waldron led 8-6.
Eden reached first on an error in the top of the fifth, but a fielder's choice and double play ended the inning. Waldron came back with a 4-run bottom of the fifth. The Lady Mohawks score four runs on one hit and three errors. After five complete, Waldron led 12-6.
South's Kyra Fields opened the sixth inning with a home run to left field. Waldron plated three runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 15-7.
With one out in the top of the seventh, Eden singled. Brooklyn Powers drew a walk and Sami Storm came in to run for Powers. Haley drove in both runners with a triple. Haley scored on a wild pitch. With two outs, Phelps reached on an error. Brown was walked, but Waldron made the final out to seal the 15-10 win.
Rushville
The Lady Lions defeated Franklin County 6-3 Thursday.
Belle Gossett blasted a solo home run for the Lady Lions. Makenna Ripberger finished with one triple, one double and two RBIs.Kylie Gray tripled in two runs for Rushville.
