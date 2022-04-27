The Lady Chargers improved to 8-3 on the softball season with an 11-1 victory over Milan.
North Decatur scored one run in the bottom of the first on a ground out by Sarah Swain.
The Lady Chargers scored five in the home-half of the second inning. Swain and Keesha Crosland both singled in the inning. Kennedy Stier reached on fielder's choice and Kayln Muckerheide reached on a Milan error.
Crosland picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Chargers, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 12.
Schmidt took the loss for Milan, allowing 11 runs on 10 hits and striking out three.
Chargers tallied 10 hits in the win. Ally Whitaker, Kacie Ogden, Muckerheide, and Swain each managed two hits to lead North.
Doffinger went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Milan.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars fell to visiting Tri 15-4 on Tuesday.
Tri scored four runs in the first inning. Ann Bean and Trinity Mettert both singled. Bean, Mettert, Cayla Claar and Courtney Mummert all scored for the Lady Titans.
Kassidy Haley had a one-out triple for South in the bottom of the first, but the Lady Cougars could not move her in to score.
Tri went down in order in the second inning. The lady Cougars got a single by Lakota Henry, but were not able to push a run across.
Tri took control in the third inning with seven runs on four hits. Claar, Mettert, Jasmine Bond and Chelsey Cowley all singled for the Lady Titans.
South fought back with three runs in the third. Kaitlyn Mikulec, Haley and Loryn Pate all drew a walk in the inning. All three came a round to score on the double by Henry. Tri led 11-3 after three innings.
Both teams were scoreless in the fourth. South's Brooklyn Powers reached on an error and K. Mikulec drew a walk in the inning for the Lady Cougars.
In the fifth, Tri plated four runs. South answered with one in the bottom of the fifth as Pate doubled and scored on the Molly Eden single.
Greensburg
The Lady Pirates scored two runs in the bottom of the third and Greensburg's defense made that hold up in a 2-1 victory over Franklin County.
Hermione Robinson pitched the Lady Pirates to victory in the circle. She scattered six hits and walked none while striking out 10.
Michaela Ferman suffered the loss in the circle. She pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight.
Robinson had two hits and both RBIs for the Lady Pirates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.