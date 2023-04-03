BROWNSTOWN – The Lady Chargers’ softball team split two games at Brownstown Central. North Decatur knocked off Southwestern (Hanover) 11-3 and fell to Brownstown Central 27-2.
Against Southwestern, North jumped out to a 6-2 lead after the first inning. The Lady Chargers added a run in the second and fourth and three in the fifth while keeping the Lady Rebels at bay to lead 11-2. Southwestern added a run in the bottom of the seventh for the 11-3 final.
Sarah Swain led the Lady Chargers with three singles, a triple and two RBIs. Macy Scudder added a single, double, home run and two RBIs. Sami Luttle and Kendall Hostkoetter both had two singles. Kacie Ogden, Irene Moore, Jo Whitaker, Libby Crawford and Emma Schoettmer all singled for North.
Swain pitched all seven innings for North, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out nine.
Against the host Lady Braves, North scored one run in the first and one run in the fourth.
The Lady Chargers had five hits. Schoettmer had a single, double and one RBI. Tyce Robbins added a single and RBI. Luttle and Crawford both singled.
Batesville
RISING SUN – On the road at Rising Sun, the Lady Bulldogs were defeated 19-4.
The Lady Shiners took control early with nine runs in the bottom of the first. Batesville answered with four runs in the top of the second, but Rising Sun scored 10 runs over the next two innings to seal the win.
Renee Lecher led Batesville with two singles. Calli Fletcher had a single and two RBIs. Natasha Fowler added a single and two RBIs. Ava Hilbert had a single.
Libby Stephens pitched for Batesville, allowing 10 earned runs with one walk and three strike outs.
