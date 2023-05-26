GREENSBURG - With a 10-3 victory over Jac-Cen-Del, the Lady Chargers won the Sectional 60 championship Thursday.
After a 1-1 first inning, North Decatur started to pull away in the third with four runs. From there, the Lady Chargers put the game away, outscoring the Lady Eagles 5-2 through the final four innings.
North will face the winner of Sectional 59 (Edinburgh or Indianapolis Lutheran) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the regional. The Sectional 59 winner will be the host.
North's Sarah Swain got the win in the circle for the Lady Chargers and was selected as the sectional Most Valuable Player.
The All-Sectional Team consisted of North's Kennedy Stier, Kacey Ogden, Kendall Hoskoetter, Sami Luttel and Sarah Swain; JCD's Olivia Strunk, Abbie Schmidt and Emalee Veerkamp; South Decatur's Molly Eden; Waldron's Brooklyn Hudnall and Oldenburg Academy's Kat Weber.
Rushville
CONNERSVILLE - The host Lady Spartans eliminated Rushville in the sectional semifinal 11-2.
Connersville tallied 18 hits in the game, including home runs from Shelby Wolski, Sara Ruble and Bre Brock. Ruble hit for the cycle and drove in five runs, adding two singles, double and triple to her home run day.
Wolski, Jade Green and Kindred Conley combined to pitch seven innings in the circle for the Lady Spartans. The Connersville trio allowed a combined four hits while striking out a total of nine.
Stacey Roberts pitched five innings for the Lady Lions, allowing eight earned runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out three. Becca Tabeling pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout.
Tabeling and Roberts both had a double and an RBI. Molly Zachery and Belle Gossett had the other hits for Rushville.
Batesville
CONNERSVILLE - It was a tight 1-0 game between Batesville and South Dearborn through 3 1/2 innings in the sectional semifinal. The Lady Knights pulled away with nine runs in the bottom of the fourth on six hits and three Batesville errors to advance with the 10-0 victory.
"South Dearborn played solid in the field the whole game and put hits together in the fourth which was the difference. I am so proud of the way my girls played the whole game, even with the errors, they don’t stop competing," Batesville Coach Cooney said. "We are young and inexperienced at this level, but they have grown so much over the year, playing teams tougher each time we played them and finishing the end of the year, a lot better than the beginning of the year. Trusting the process and working for the future."
