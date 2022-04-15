EDINBURGH — The Lady Cougars traveled to Edinburgh on Thursday and fell to the Lady Lancers 10-0 in five innings.
MacKenzie Bieker picked up the win in the circle for Edinburgh. The sophomore pitched five innings, allowing no runs on three hits with no walks and 14 strikeouts.
For South, Loryn Pate, Molly Eden and Lakota Henry each had a single.
Pate took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. She allowed five earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.
RUSHVILLE
Visiting Franklin County shut out Rushville 3-0 in softball action Thursday.
Rushville’s Stacey Roberts took the loss in the circle, allowing eight hits and striking out seven.
Offensively, Briley Munchel went 2-for-3 at the plate. Kara Chandler, Grace Muir and Roberts each had a single. The loss drops the Lady Lions to 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in EIAC as they head to Greensburg on Monday.
