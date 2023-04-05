South Decatur hosted Henryville in the Lady Cougars softball home opener. After a 7-3 first inning, the Lady Hornets pulled away to the 18-4 victory.
Henryville had three hits and took advantage of a couple miscues in the field by South to lead 7-0 after the top of the first.
The Lady Cougars went to work at the plate in the bottom of the inning. Lydia Witkemper started the inning with single to right-center field. Daisy Martin reached on an error. Kassidy Haley followed with a single and Molly Eden kept things going with another single. Brooklyn Powers made it three straight hits as the Lady Cougars cut the deficit to 7-3.
Paige Paton drew a walk in the inning, but that was all for South.
The Lady Hornets added seven runs in the second inning, three in the third and one in the fourth.
In the bottom of the second, Witkemper and Martin both singled, but the Lady Cougars could not add to the score.
In the fourth inning, Haley doubled and came around to score on the single by Eden.
Piper Phelps added a single in the bottom of the fifth for South.
Batesville
OSGOOD - A solid team defensive effort and aggressive play offensively led to Batesville's 10-2 win at Jac-Cen-Del Tuesday.
Batesville led 2-1 after one inning and 3-2 after three innings. The Lady Bulldogs exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth to take control. Fletcher, Lecher, Obermeyer and Roth all had an RBI in the inning. Batesville added another run in the sixth for the final of 10-2.
In the circle, Libby Stephens pitched seven inning, allowing 11 hits and two runs with one walk and five strikeouts. Catcher Natasha Fowler threw out two base runners.
Offensively for the Lady Bulldogs, Natasha Fowler was 3-for-3 with one RBI, three runs scored and five stolen bases. Calli Fletcher was 2-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Kalli Obermeyer went 2-for-4. Cora Roth was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Lexiyn Harris put down two bunts to move runners into scoring position and setting up the Lady Bulldogs' offense.
North Decatur
LIBERTY - Union County junior Bailey Mathews held the Lady Chargers to two hits in the Lady Patriots' 11-1 win over North Decatur.
North's Ally Whitaker had a double and Kennedy Stier added a single. Stier scored the run for the Lady Chargers.
Sarah Swain was in the circle for North. She pitched 4.2 innings, allowing 10 earned runs on 16 hits and one walk while striking out one.
Union County's Annalea Adams had two home runs and three RBIs. Ally Gray and Whitney King both doubled.
Rushville at Batesville
BATESVILLE - Visiting Rushville broke open a 0-0 game with five runs in the top of the seventh en route to a 5-1 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Rushville scored five runs on two errors and three hits in the top of the seventh.
"Libby Stephens again pitched well on the mound with no walks and giving up three earned runs on nine hits and Natasha Fowler caught great all night as well," Coach Cooney said.
"We made a lot of great defensive plays in the first six innings and just could not get the bats going all night against a very good pitcher," Coach Cooney added.
Rushville's Stacey Roberts finished with 17 strikeouts. At the plate for the Lady Lions, Molly Zachery, Karma Wilson, and Ericka Kuhn all had two hits.
For Batesville, Renee Lecher had a hit in the bottom of the seventh and came around to score on a past ball, stolen base and overthrow. Marlee Obermeyer was 1-for-3 with a single.
Rushville
NEW CASTLE - Rushville moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 5-4 victory at New Castle Tuesday. Key defensive plays by Kylie Gray and Belle Gossett in the last inning sealed the win.
Offensively Gossett and Layla Shepherdson both had a triple. Becca Tabeling added a double and Briley Munchel, Stacey Roberts, and Ericka Kuhn each added a single.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.