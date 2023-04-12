SHELBYVILLE - The Lady Cougars picked up their second win of the season and second in the MHC with a 25-2 win at Southwestern (Shelby).
South Decatur opened the game with nine runs in the top of the first followed by four runs in the second, six in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Lydia Witkemper was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and triple. Kassidy Haley added three doubles. Daisy Martin had a single. Paige Paton added a single. Molly Eden scored two runs. Brooklyn Powers had a single and RBI. Kyra Fields scored two runs. Madalyn Shireman, Samantha Cole and Abby Field all scored for South.
Martin picked up the win for the Lady Cougars in the circle.
Batesville
ST. LEON - On the road at East Central, the Lady Bulldogs fell in EIAC softball action 15-2.
In the top of the first inning, Batesville's Calli Fletcher lined a base hit and reached second base. Renee Lecher followed with a single to score the game's first run.
East Central answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and added two runs in the bottom of the third.
In the top of the fourth inning, Batesville's Natasha Fowler reached base on walk. Fowler stole second and was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Cora Roth. A wild pitched allowed Roth to score.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Fletcher was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Lecher was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Roth was 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt.
Made some really nice plays in the field," Coach Cooney said. "We have to string hits together more. We put the bat on the ball more tonight, just need to keep getting better and better at that."
North Decatur
OSGOOD - The Lady Chargers improved to 4-2 on the season with a 13-2 in at Jac-Cen-Del.
JCD led 10- through two innings. North Decatur scored one run in the top of the third and added five runs in the fourth to lead 6-1.
In the fifth, JCD added a run to cut the deficit to 6-2. The Lady Chargers closed out the win with five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Sarah Swain picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings, allowing one earned run on nine hits and now walks while striking out four.
Offensively, Kacie Ogden finished with three hits and three runs scored with one RBI. Macy Scudder added three hits and five RBIs. Swain and Libby Crawford both had two hits and two RBIs. Tyce Robbins and Irene Moore both had one hit.
Rushville
CONNERSVILLE - The Lady Lions lost an EIAC contest to the Lady Spartans 13-3.
Rushville's Belle Gossett had a 2-run home run and Kylie Gray finished with two hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.