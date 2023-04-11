South Decatur picked up its first win of the young softball season with a 28-8 win over visiting Southwestern (Shelby).
The Lady Cougars scored 13 runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Daisy Martin started in the circle for the Lady Cougars and picked up the win. Kassidy Haley pitched in relief.
Lydia Witkemper led the offense, reaching base in all six at-bats. She had three singles, two walks, hit by pitch and scored four runs.
Martin had a single and four runs scored. Haley scored three runs. Molly Eden had a pair of singles and three runs scored. Brooklyn Powers had a double to left field and two runs scored. Paige Patton singled and scored. Kyra Fields, Piper Phelps, Sami Storm, Samantha Cole, Madalyn Shireman and Arey Brown all reached base and added to the offensive output by the Lady Cougars.
Saturday, the Lady Cougars traveled to South Ripley. South rallied for eight runs in the top of the seventh, but fell to the Lady Raiders in the bottom of the seventh 13-12.
South Ripley led 7-0 entering the fourth inning. South plated three runs in the fourth. The Lady Raiders added a run in the bottom of the fourth and South scored one in the top of the fifth.
South Ripley added three runs in the fifth to lead 11-4. That score carried into the seventh before South’s big rally to take a 12-11 lead. The Lady Raiders’ two runs in the bottom of the seventh won the game.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions knocked off Cambridge City Lincoln 5-4. Stacey Roberts tallied 16 strikeouts for Rushville. The Lady Lions had six hits.
Saturday, the Lady Lions dropped a doubleheader to EIAC foe Lawrenceburg. The Lady Tigers won the first game 3-2. Briley Munchel, Molly Zachery and Roberts all doubled in the game.
Rushville dropped the second game 19-5. Layla Shepherdson had three hits. Belle Gossett added two hits including a double. Roberts and Kylie Gray each had two hits.
