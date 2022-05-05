The Lady Cougars picked up a Mid-Hoosier Conference victory on Thursday with an 11-6 win over Morristown.
After two scoreless innings, Morristown scored three runs in the top of the third on one hit. South answered with two runs in the home-half of the third. Daisy Martin was hit by a pitch to open the inning. Madison Mikulec followed with a single. Both came around to score for the Lady Cougars.
Morristown scored one run in the fourth. South plated three runs. Loryn Pate reached on an error. Lakota Henry followed with a single and Lydia Witkemper had an RBI single. Martin had an RBI double as the Lady Cougars led 5-4 after four innings.
Morristown's final two runs came in the fifth.
After South's Molly Eden was hit by a pitch. Pate doubled. Henry followed with a 2-RBI single to push the South lead to 7-6.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Cougars added four insurance runs. Martin, Eden and Pate all scored on the double by Henry. Arey Brown added an RBI single as South posted the 11-6 victory.
Henry pitched for South, allowing four hits and striking out four.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers scored four runs in the top of the sixth and held off a late rally by Knightstown to post a 6-5 win over the Lady Panthers.
North led 2-1 after two complete innings. The Lady Panthers plated two runs in the bottom of the third to lead 3-2 before the 4-run sixth by North.
Keesha Crosland picked up the win in the circle for North. She pitched seven innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out eight.
Crosland also was 3-for-4 at the plate with a single, two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs.
Kennedy Stier was 2-for-5 at the dish with a run scored. Sarah Swain added two singles, a run scored and an RBI. Kayln Muckerheide had a single, run scored and RBI. Raegan Nobbe and Macy Scudder both had singles.
Greensburg
Thursday's game with East Central was suspended after four innings.
Lydia Balser pitched three innings for Greensburg and allowed just one hit with two strikeouts.
Carlee Adams and Emilee Ernstes both had two hits for the Lady Pirates. Kayla Kelso also had a hit and RBI.
Mylie Wilkison drove in two runs for the Lady Pirates and Saylor Scripture added an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.