WALDRON - With a 16-6 victory Friday at Waldron, the Lady Cougars completed the season sweep of the Lady Mohawks.
Waldron took an early lead in the bottom of the first. A triple by Hudnall followed by a double by Scudder gave the Lady Mohawks a 1-0 lead.
South took the lead in the top of the third with four runs. Madison Mikulec started the inning with a single. Loryn Pate reached on an error and Molly Eden drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Lakota Henry reached on an error and Kyra Fields added a single. Pate, Henry and Fields came around to score for the 4-1 lead.
The Lady Cougars added four runs in the fourth, highlighted by a Eden 3-run home run. Fields singled and scored in the inning. Waldron added a run in the fourth to close the gap to 8-2.
South put the game away with two runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth. Pate, Henry and Eden had singles in the fifth. Henry also had a 2-run double in the sixth.
Greensburg
The Lady Pirates dropped to 7-5 on the season and 4-4 in the EIAC after falling to Connersville 11-1 and 13-2 in a double header Saturday.
Hermione Robins pitched four innings for Greensburg in the first game and finished with two strike outs. Carlee Adams drove in the lone run for the Lady Pirates.
In the second game, Lydia Balser pitched four innings and Cheyenne Cordray pitched one inning with one strike out for Greensburg.
