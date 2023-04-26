MILAN – After taking a 1-0 lead over North Decatur in the bottom of the first inning, the host Lady Indians of Milan tacked on five runs in the second to take control and go on to a 14-0 win.
North is now 4-8 on the season.
Milan opened up scoring in the first inning, when Kynadee Bode singled to score one run.
Macy Scudder had a double in the fourth inning for the Lady Chargers. Libby Crawford added a hit for North.
Bode took the win for Milan, allowing no runs on two hits over five innings, striking out six.
Elizabeth Meister took the loss for North, allowing 13 hits and nine runs in 2.1 innings.
Bode, Emma Voss, Chloe Hunter, Abby Moore, Nevaeh Carpenter, and Karsyn Bode each collected multiple hits for Milan.
In earlier action, the Lady Chargers fell to Edinburgh 11-0 and 22-5.
Four of North’s runs in the second game came in the fourth inning. Kacie Ogden and Sarah Swain both doubled and Jo Whitaker added a triple. Kennedy Stier and Elizabeth Meister both had a hit for North.
The Lady Chargers were defeated at Greensburg 12-2. Swain, Stier, Sydney Rohls and Crawford all had a hit for North.
South Decatur
On the road at Tri, the Lady Cougars struck first with a run in the top of the first, but the Lady Titans answered with 17 runs over four innings for the 17-1 win.
Daisy Martin drew a 1-out walk in the top of the first. With two outs, Molly Eden lined a triple to the left-center field gap to drive in Martin.
Lydia Witkemper drove a single of the middle in the fifth inning. Witkemper and Kyra Fields both reached on an error. Martin added a sacrifice bunt to move Witkemper into scoring position.
Rushville
ST. LEON – The Lady Lions dropped to 7-5 on the season with back-to-back losses to Hauser and East Central.
At East Central, Rushville was doubled up by the Lady Trojans 4-2. The Lady Lions had nine hits, but struggled stringing them together. Stacey Roberts went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and two RBIs.
At Hauser, the Lady Lions were defeated 7-1. Briley Munchel led the Lady Lion offense with a pair of doubles. Layla Shepherdson added two singles.
Greensburg
BROOKVILLE – The Lady Pirates traveled to Franklin County Tuesday for EIAC softball action. Greensburg scored three runs in the top of the first, but Franklin County scored 12 unanswered runs through the sixth inning. Greensburg plated three more runs in the seventh, but Franklin County took the win 12-6.
Batesville
CONNERSVILLE – The host Lady Spartans scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 17-0 win over Batesville.
Natasha Fowler had Batesville’s hit.
