RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions softball team improved to 10-6 on the season with a 4-3 eight-inning win over East Central (6-14).
The game was scoreless through five innings. The Lady Trojans scored two in the top of the sixth, but Rushville answered with two runs in the home-half of the inning.
East Central regained the lead with a run in the eighth, but the Lady Lions scored two in the bottom of the eight for the 1-run victory.
Offensively for Rushville, Stacey Roberts and Belle Gossett both had two hits. Gossett had a single, double, RBI and two runs scored. Layla Shepherdson, Molly Zachery and Makenna Ripberger (RBI) all had a hit. Katelyn Asher also drove in a run for the Lady Lions.
Roberts picked up the win for the Lady Lions in the circle, allowing six hits, one walk and three earned runs while striking out four.
North Decatur
RISING SUN - The Lady Chargers made the long trip to Rising Sun Saturday for softball action. The Lady Shiners scored in every inning except the second en route to a 13-3 win.
North scored two runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth.
Batesville
BATESVILLE - Visiting South Dearborn put the game away at Batesville with a 10-run fourth inning en route to a 17-1 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
South Dearborn's bats were hot, as the Lady Knights tallied 16 hits.
Batesville was limited to one hit, a line drive single to right field off the bat of Iris Kopp.
Ava Hilbert scored the only run for Batesville. Hilbert drew a walk, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a fielder's choice.
On the road at Rushville Friday, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Lions 9-5. A 6-run fourth inning blew open a 3-2 game through three innings.
Trailing 9-2, Rushville scored two runs in the sixth inning and one run in the seventh.
Renee Lecher had a single, double and two RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs. Calli Fletcher had a double and two RBIs. Natasha Fowler singled and drove in two runs. Lexiyne Harris and Claire Saner both had a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.