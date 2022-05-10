RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions softball team celebrated Senior Night for three players - Kara Chandler, Rochelle Meyers and Grace Muir - and then celebrated a 14-4 victory over Greensburg Monday.
The Lady Lions hit the ball well, with nearly every player earning a hit and scoring a run, including all three seniors.
Chandler earned the win in the circle for the Lady Lions, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out eight.
The Lady Lions' bats came to life in the fourth inning after trailing 4-2. The Lady Lions scored eight to take a commanding 10-4 lead heading into the fifth.
With runners on second and third, Stacey Roberts had a walk off double to end the game 14-4. The win improves the Lady Lions' record to 7-10 on the season and 4-6 in EIAC play. The Lady Lions go to Batesville Thursday and South Dearborn Saturday.
Carlee Adams led the Lady Pirates with two hits. Lydia Balser pitched for the Lady Pirates and finished with three strikeouts.
The Lady Pirates fell to South Dearborn 10-2.
The Lady Knights scored three runs in the first, one in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth. Greensburg's two runs came in the bottom of the sixth.
South Decatur
A run in the bottom of the seventh and another in the bottom of the eighth lifted South Decatur past Jac-Cen-Del 4-3.
JCD opened the scoring in the top of the first when Maria Meyer drew a walk and came around to score.
South's first hit came in the bottom of the third, a double by Kassidy Haley.
The Lady Cougars took a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Loryn Pate was hit by a pitch with two outs. Lakota Henry reached on an error and Brooklyn Powers followed with a single.
South led 2-1 through five complete innings. Maeghan Griffin had a single for the Lady Cougars in the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, Meyer doubled. Olivia Strunk and Emalee Veerkamp both reached on an error as the Lady Eagles tied the game 2-2. A Pate single was all for South in the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, Regan Richter singled and scored on the single by Strunk to give JCD a 3-2 lead. South tied the game in the bottom of the seventh as Haley doubled and scored. Madison Mikulec reached on an error.
South held JCD scoreless in the top of the eighth. The Cougars won the game as Molly Eden drew a walk, went to second on a passed ball and scored on an error.
JCD's Savannah James pitched seven innings, giving up five hits and no earned runs while striking out five.
Maria Meyer went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and two runs to lead the Lady Eagles.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers scored 15 runs in the third inning en route to a 26-0 victory over Oldenburg Academy.
Kayln Muckerheide led Lady Chargers to victory by driving in seven runs. Muckerheide went 3-for-3 at the plate. Muckerhide drove in runs on a triple in the second, a walk in the third, and a single in the third.
North plated 15 runs in the third inning. Kennedy Stier, Kacie Ogden, Muckerheide, Keesha Crosland, Macy Scudder, and Raegan Nobbe each had RBIs in the big inning.
Crosland picked up the win for North in the circle, allowing one hit over four innings with seven strike outs. Sarah Swain threw one inning in relief.
Ogden, Nobbe and Muckerheide each collected three hits to lead Lady Chargers.
On Monday, the Lady Chargers were shut out by Eastern Hancock 10-0.
Kennedy Stier's single in the third was the lone hit for the Lady Chargers.
Madison Stephens took the win for Eastern Hancock, allowing one hit and no runs over five innings, striking out seven. Tatem Adams threw one inning in relief
Crosland took the loss for Lady Chargers. Crosland allowed four hits and six runs over four innings, striking out seven.
Batesville
Batesville fell to East Central 12-3.
Emma Belter was 2-for-4 with a single and solo home run, scored a run and had two RBIs to lead the Lady Bulldogs' offense. Maggie Wilson added a double and RBI. Sophie Lee had a single and Kennedy Westrick added a hit an a run scored.
Katie Mobley came in relief in the first inning, gave up four earned runs with two strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.