KNIGHTSTOWN – The Lady Lions traveled to Knightstown and picked up a 12-0 win over the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Lions tallied 13 hits on the night. Briley Munchel pounded out three hits: a 3-run homerun, a double and a single. Munchel drove in five runs. Molly Zachery added a pair of singles. Becca Tabeling had a single, double and one RBI.
Layla Shepherdson (2 RBIs), Belle Gossett, Stacey Roberts, Kylie Gray (RBI), Ericka Kuhn (RBI) and Makenna Ripberger each added a single.
Rushville knocked off Greenfield 1-0 Thursday.
Defense for the Lady Lions was solid all night. Despite the windy conditions, outfielders Gray, Gossett, and Ripberger had no fly ball errors.
Rushville had four hits. Munchel doubled while Shepherdson, Tabeling, and Ripberger each had a single.
Edinburgh 22, North Decatur 5
Lawrenceburg 5, Greensburg 2Greensburg was defeated at Lawrenceburg 5-2.
The Lady Pirates scored a run in the top of the third inning. The Lady Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the third. After Greensburg pushed across a run in the top of the fourth, Lawrenceburg added two insurance runs in the win.
Emma McQueen and Macy Simmonds both had two hits. Carlee Adams and McQueen each had one RBI for Greensburg. Kaydence Gates pitched five innings and had three strikeouts.
Connersville 17, Batesville 1The Lady Spartans jumped out to a 12-0 lead after one inning en route to the 17-1 win at Batesville.
Renee Lecher led Batesville with two hits and the Lady Bulldogs’ RBI. Lexiyne Harris also had a hit and a run scored for Batesville.
