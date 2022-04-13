Five runs in their last three at-bats allowed the Lady Pirates to knock off visiting Columbus East 6-5.
The Lady Olympians scored three runs in the top of the first. Greensburg had one run in the bottom of the second. Columbus East added a single run in the fifth and seventh.
Greensburg pulled ahead with two runs in the fourth, one run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.
Hermione Robinson got the win in the circle for the Lady Pirates. The sophomore struck out 11 Lady Olympians in the win.
Lydia Balser led the Lady Pirates with two RBIs.
BATESVILLE
BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs fell to EIAC foe East Central 10-2.
“We played really good for six innings against a really good team,” BHS Coach Gene Cooney said.
Six of East Central’s runs came in one inning to break the game open.
For Batesville, Kaylin Hiners was 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored. Emma Belter was 1-for-4. Calli Fletcher was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Katie Mobley was in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs. She gave up eight hits and three walks while striking out three.
RUSHVILLE
Connersville knocked off host Rushville 6-5.
The Lady Spartans led 4-0 after two innings. Layla Sheperdson doubled and scored for Rushville in the third innings. A Molly Zachery home run in the fourth cut the deficit to 4-2. Rushville plated three runs in the sixth on a Zachery double and singles by Muir, Meyers and Sheperdson. Connersville rallied for two runs in the seventh inning off a Bre Brock double.
Stacy Roberts takes the loss in the circle allowing six runs on 10 hits, 0 walks, and two strikeouts.
