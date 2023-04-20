GREENSBURG – The Lady Pirates pounded out 11 hits in a 12-2 win over county rival North Decatur.
The Lady Pirates scored one run in the first inning, two in the second inning and blew the game open with seven runs in the third inning. North scored two runs in the top of the fourth and the Lady Pirates closed out the win with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Greensburg’s Emma McQueen led the way for the offense with three hits. Lydia Balser and Emilee Ernstes both added two hits. Macy Simmonds and Kaydence Gates both had two RBIs for the Lady Pirates.
Balser pitched all five innings for Greensburg, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strike outs.
Sydney Rohls drove in both runs for the Lady Chargers. Sarah Swain pitched 4.1 innings and had four strikeouts.
In the junior varsity game, North knocked off Greensburg 17-9.
North scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to take control of the game. Emma Schoettmer, Stier, Libby Crawford, Jo Whitaker, Schoettmer, and Shelby Zapfe each drove in runs during the inning.
Mia Stier led the Lady Chargers by driving in four runs. Stier went 3-for-4 at the plate. Stier drove in runs on a single in the third and a double in the fifth.
Greensburg scored four runs in the fifth inning. The offense by Greensburg was led by Kelhn, Beltrans, and Haviland, all driving in runs in the inning.
Elizabeth Meister was credited with the victory for the Lady Chargers. Meister surrendered nine runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out six.
Haviland took the loss for Greensburg. The pitcher went five innings, allowing 17 runs on 17 hits and striking out six.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions picked up a 12-1 win over Greensburg Monday.
The Lady Lions scored eight runs in the first inning.
The defense was just as strong with Stacey Roberts’ pitching (seven strikeouts) along with stops by Molly Zachery and Briley Munchel.
Zachery led the way with three hits. Kylie Gray, Layla Shepherdson and Belle Gossett each contributed two hits each.
Gates finished with five strikeouts in four innings in the circle for the Lady Pirates. Gates also drove in one run.
