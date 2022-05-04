After falling behind 2-0 to South Decatur, Greensburg scored 12 unanswered runs to win 12-2 in softball action Monday.
Lydia Balser picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Pirates. She pitched all six innings and had eight strikeouts.
Lakota Henry pitched for South, allowing two earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two.
Macy Simmonds had four RBIs to lead the Lady Pirates. Balser added three hits and two RBIs and Allison Ripperger also had three hits.
South had four hits in the game. Loryn Pate had two singles and a run. Henry added s double and two RBIs. Molly Eden added the other hit for the Lady Cougars.
South gave up six runs in the bottom of the seventh to allow Morristown to rally for a 10-9 win. The Lady Cougars led 9-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh.
Madison Mikulec reached base in all four plate appearances with three singles, a walk and two runs scored. Kassidy Haley had a single, double and two runs scored. Pate added two singles and a run scored. Henry finished with three singles, a walk and a run scored.
Lydia Witkemper singled and scored a run. Kyra Fields walked twice and scored a run. Brooklyn Powers was hit by a pitch and scored a run.
