With three runs in the second, third and fourth innings, Eastern Hancock rolled to an 11-1 victory over North Decatur.
Tatem Adams got the win for Eastern Hancock in the circle. The pitcher surrendered one run on three hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking one. Emily Hodges threw 2 2/3 innings in relief.
Sarah Swain took the loss for the Lady Chargers. The pitcher surrendered 11 runs on 14 hits over six innings, walking zero.
Eastern Hancock hit four home runs on the day. Caroline Stapleton had a home run in the second inning. Bolding had a home run in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Kacie Ogden, Raegan Nobbe, Kayln Muckerheide, and Macy Scudder each collected one hit to lead North.
Against Franklin County, the Lady Chargers rallied for five runs over the last three innings, but fell to the Lady Wildcats 8-5.
The Lady Chargers scored three runs in the sixth inning. Kayln Muckerheide and Sarah Swain each had RBIs in the inning.
Bree Bischoff earned the win for Franklin County. Bischoff allowed six hits and five runs over six innings, striking out six and walking zero. Michaela Ferman threw one inning in relief.
Keesha Crosland took the loss for Chargers. Crosland went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out four.
Chargers tallied six hits on the day. Kennedy Stier and Swain both had two hits for Chargers.
The Lady Chargers fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 11-0 loss to Lawrenceburg on Friday.
Lawrenceburg scored on a single by Sauhtry and a triple by Couch in the first inning. After the four run first inning, the Lady Tigers added six in the second and one in the third.
Hall got the win for Lawrenceburg. The pitcher allowed two hits and no runs over five innings, striking out five.
Sarah Swain allowed four hits and three runs over three innings, striking out two and walking one. Keesha Crosland pitched one one inning, allowing six hits and eight runs while striking out one and walking one.
Lawrenceburg hit two home runs on the day. Heinsman went yard in the second inning and Held homered in the fourth inning.
Kinker and Raegan Nobbe each had a hit for North.
South Decatur
On Friday, the Lady Cougars fell in MHC softball action to Hauser 13-2.
The Lady Jets jumped out to an early lead with 11 runs in the first inning. Hauser had five hits and was aided by four South Decatur errors.
South got on the board in the fourth inning. Molly Eden doubled to get things going. Loryn Pate followed with a single. After a pair of pop outs, South's Kyra Fields reached on a walk and Kaitlyn Mikulec followed with an RBI single.
Pate led the Lady Cougars offensively with a pair of singles and a run scored. Eden had a double, base on balls and run scored. Lydia Witkemper had a single and K. Mikulec had an RBI single.
Jac-Cen-Del
The Lady Eagles knocked off Madison 12-7.
Regan Richter, Maria Meyer, Olivia Strunk, and Abbie Schmidt all had two hits in the game.
Bailey Groth started the game in the circle and was solid for four innings. Savannah James pitched the final three to get the win, only allowing two hits and one unearned run, while striking out six.
Rushville
On Friday, the Lady Lions fell to Triton Central 11-4. Kara Chandler went 2-for-4 at the plate. Shrayder Fischer, Grace Muir, and Stacey Roberts each went 1-for-3. Roberts added two RBIs.
On Saturday, the Lady Lions traveled to South Dearborn for a conference double header. The Lady Lions scored four runs in the seventh inning to rally for the 4-1 win. Briley Munchel led the Lady Lions, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Kylie Gray had a big single to keep the bats moving with two outs in the seventh. Meyers and Shepherdson each singled, and Chandler had a 2-run double. Chandler picked up the win in the circle, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight.
In the second game, the Lady Lions trailed 6-3 in the sixth inning. Rushville scored six runs in the sixth to take a 9-6 lead. South Dearborn rallied to win by three runs.
Rochelle Meyers went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Grace Muir went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Stacey Roberts also had a triple and two RBIs.
