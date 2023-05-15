GREENSBURG – Visiting Lawrenceburg took both games of Saturday’s doubleheader at North Decatur.
In the opener, Lawrenceburg scored three runs in the top of the first. After North scored a run in the bottom of the second, the Lady Tigers scored 11 unanswered runs to post the 14-1 win.
Lawrenceburg’s Jill Cavanaugh went 4-for-5 at the dish with two doubles, a single, home run and four RBIs. Courtney Sauntry scattered five hits over seven innings with one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts.
In the second game, Lawrenceburg built an 8-0 lead before North scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Lady Tigers added three runs in the seventh for the 11-2 win.
Lawrenceburg’s Meghan Heinsman had two singles, a home run and three RBIs. Haylee Palmer had a single, triple and four RBIs. Palmer also got the win in the circle, going seven innings and allowing five hits, no earned runs with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
South Decatur
HOPE – Host Hauser scored nine runs in the first inning against South Decatur and went on to the 15-3 victory.
South scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Hauser’s Lucie Asher had two singles and a double. Regan Mack added a double. Kylie Mack had a double and Isabelle Brunner had a triple.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions had a busy weekend with a game Friday and a doubleheader Saturday.
Friday, the Lady Lions were defeated by visiting Beech Grove 12-2. Molly Zachery had a single and a double. Stacey Roberts added double, a run scored and an RBI.
Saturday, the Lady Lions lost to South Dearborn 2-1 in game one and 9-7 in game two.
In the opener, Roberts had a pair of doubles and an RBI. Makennz Ripberger added a pair of singles and an RBI. Ericka Kuhn had two singles.
In the second game, Briley Munchel had a single, triple and one run scored. Layla Shepherdson had a triple and three RBIs. Kylie Gray finished with a single, double, run scored and two RBIs.
Batesville
LIBERTY – On the road at Union County, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 17-3 loss to the Lady Patriots.
Batesville scored a run in the top of the first and two runs in the fifth. Union County countered with seven runs in the second inning and 10 in the fourth inning.
Batesville’s Lexiyne Harris went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Marlee Obermeyer was also 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Cora Roth had a single and an RBI. Natasha Fowler added a double.
