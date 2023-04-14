BATESVILLE - The Lady Bulldogs hosted Franklin County in softball action Thursday. The Lady Wildcats held on to knock off Batesville 4-1.
"We played our best defensive game all year with no errors and put the ball in play most of the game, but either right at players or some good defensive plays by Franklin County," BHS Coach Cooney said.
Batesville's Libby Stephens was in the circle. She allowed just one walk and eight hits while striking out two. Catcher Natasha Fowler was solid behind the plate and threw out a would-be basestealer.
Defensive leaders for Batesville included Calli Fletcher with seven put outs, Lexiyn Harris four put outs, Renee Lecher three put outs and an assist, and Kennedy Westrick with two put outs and an assist.
At the plate for Batesville, Lecher was 1-for-2 with a double and hit by pitch. Harris was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Ava Hilbert pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh and single in the lone run for the Lady Bulldogs.
Other games
Greensburg
Greensburg fell to visiting Jennings County 11-1 Thursday. Jennings County's Jilliann Brauer limited the Lady Pirates to four hits and one run with four strike outs.
Greensburg defeated Oldenburg Academy 17-4 Wednesday. The Lady Pirates had 11 hits, led by three from Lydia Balser and two from Emilee Ernstes (three RBIs) and Emma McQueen (four RBIs). Alexis Condon added three RBIs. Kaydence Gates had three strikeouts in the circle.
ND at Rushville
The host Lady Lions defeated North Decatur 12-0.
Leading the way, each with four hits, were Briley Munchel and Molly Zachery. Layla Shepherdson added three hits including a triple. Ericka Kuhn had three hits and Belle Gossett had a single and a double.
Kennedy Stier and Kacie Ogden both had a hit for North.
North Decatur's junior varsity softball team fell at Rushville 21-6. Rushville scored on a double by Ivory Herbert, an error, an error, a single by Macy Blevins, a single by Eliza Snow, an error, and an error in the first inning.
Rhianna Hedrick was the winning pitcher for Rushville. Hedrick allowed eight hits and six runs over five innings, striking out seven and walking zero.
Elizabeth Meister took the loss for North, allowing seven hits and 13 runs over two innings, striking out one.
Kara Lowe, Meister and Mia Stier each had multiple hits for North.
Rushville racked up 11 hits in the game. Herbert, Kyleigh Glandon, Snow, and Blevins each collected multiple hits for Rushville.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers fell to Hauser 16-2.
North had five hits in the loss. Kacie Ogden and Sarah Swain both had two hits for the Lady Chargers. North stole six bases during the game. Jo Whitaker led the way with two.
South Decatur
The South Decatur Jr. High Lady Cougars softball team defeated Southwestern (Shelby) 17-2 Wednesday.
Dalilah Martin got the win in the circle. Martin struck out 4 while giving up only one hit and 0 runs in two innings pitched.
Offensively, registering hits for the Lady Cougars were Raegan Benge with two singles and three runs scored; Dalilah Martin a triple; Delaney Caplinger, Carly Shook, and Lyla Clark all had a double while Miley Ward, Riley Benge, and Kinsley Wewe added a single.
The varsity Lady Cougars fell to Edinburgh 14-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.