On back-to-back nights, county rivals North and South Decatur meet on the softball field.
On Monday, the host Lady Chargers defeated South 15-0. After taking a 2-0 lead through two innings, North took control with an 11-run third inning. The big inning was aided by singles from Keesha Crosland, Macy Scudder, Raegan Nobbe, and triples by Swain and Kayln Muckerheide.
North got on the board in the first inning as Kennedy Stier stole second, third and scored on a passed ball.
Loryn Pate led off the second inning with a triple, but the Lady Cougars were unable to score Pate.
Crosland was the winning pitcher for Lady Chargers. She lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out seven and walking none. Swain threw 1 2/3 innings in relief.
Pate took the loss for South, finishing with three strike outs.
Muckerheide had an inside the park home run in the first inning.
Kyra Fields had a single in the fourth inning for the Lady Cougars.
On Tuesday, visiting North knocked off the Lady Cougars 12-2. The game was tied at 2-2 after two complete innings. North scored 10 unanswered runs to secure the win.
Kennedy Stier led the Lady Chargers' offense with four hits. Stier singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the third, and singled in the fourth.
North opened up scoring in the first inning, when Kayln Muckerheide singled in a run.
In the bottom of the first inning, South tied things up at two. South scored one run when Kyra Fields singled.
North pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. In the third, Keesha Crosland doubled, scoring one run. Sarah Swain singled, scoring one run. Macy Scudder singled, scoring one run. Raegan Nobbe to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored, and Stier singled, scoring one run.
North scored five runs in the fourth inning.
Crosland picked up the win for North in the circle, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five. Swain pitched in relief.
Stier, Scudder, Crosland and Muckerheide each racked up multiple hits for Lady Chargers. Stier went 4-for-5 at the plate.
Molly Eden led South with three hits in three at bats - two singles and a double. Fields added an RBI single in the first inning. Madison Mikulec singled in the second inning. Kassidy Haley and Eden scored one run each for South.
Greensburg
East Central knocked off the Lady Pirates 6-0.
Carlee Adams led the Lady Pirates at the plate with three hits. Lydia Balser pitched all seven innings for the Lady Pirates, allowing one earned run.
Greensburg defeated the Lady Trojans 5-3.
Balser was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two.
Adams and Emilee Ernstes both had two hits for Greensburg. Mylie Wilkison finished with two RBIs and Saylor Scripture drove in one run for the Lady Pirates.
Batesville
Batesville knocked off visiting Milan 13-3.
The Lady Bulldogs ended the game in bottom of the sixth inning with bases loaded, one out and leading 12-3. Sophie Lee was on third base and Kennedy Westrick at the plate. The duo executed the squeeze play to perfection, with Westrick laying down a bunt on a high fast ball and Lee sprinting home and sliding in safe to end the game.
Offensively for Batesville, Calli Fletcher was 3-for-3, with three RBIs, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Kaylin Hinners was 2-for-3 with three runs, two stolen bases and a base on balls. Sophie Lee was 2-for-3, with three RBIs, one run scored, stolen base and base on balls. Renee Lecher was 2-for-4, with two runs scored, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. Kennedy was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a base on balls.
Coach Cooney said Emma Belter was a wall behind the plate as usual and the rest of the players made plays behind Katie Mobley on the mound.
Mobley pitched six innings, allowing one earned run with six strike outs.
Batesville fell to Franklin County 12-0 in the first game and 14-1 in the second game.
Belter led Batesville in the first game with a double.
In the second game, Samantha Kessens, Claire Saner, Belter, Maggie Wilson, Renee Lecher and Lee all had one hit.
Batesville scored its run on a Georgia Metz fielder's choice, hit by Belter, bunt by Wilson and infield hit by Lecher.
