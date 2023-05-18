GREENSBURG – North Decatur completed a sweep of South Decatur in softball action Tuesday. The Lady Chargers scored in each of the five innings to knock off the Lady Cougars 10-0.
Sarah Swain picked up the win for the Lady Chargers in the circle. He allowed three hits and one walk through five innings.
South’s Molly Eden singled up the middle in the first inning, but was stranded.
In the bottom of the first, Kennedy Stier drew a walk. Macy Scudder and Swain both singled and all three eventually scored for a 3-0 lead.
After the Lady Cougars were retired in order in the second, North scored two runs on three hits. Stier singled, Swain tripled and Kendall Hostkoetter singled in the inning for North.
In the third, Lydia Witkemper had a two-out single, but the Lady Cougars could not advance her. North scored two more runs in the bottom of the inning. A pair of two-out walks was followed by a double by Kacie Ogden to give North a 7-0 lead.
In the fourth, Eden drew a walk to lead off for the Lady Cougars. With one out, Kyra Fields singled. North got out of the jam, retiring the next two Lady Cougars.
North scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth to close out the 10-0 win.
Daisy Martin took the loss for South, allowing nine hits with two strike outs through 4.1 innings.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG – After a 1-1 tie through the first inning, visiting Lawrenceburg scored three runs in the third and one run in the sixth and seventh innings to secure a 6-3 win over the Lady Pirates.
Meghan Heinsman led the Lady Tigers offense with a single, double and two RBIs. Courtney Sauntry added a double and one RBI. Haylee Parmer doubled and drove in two runs.
Alexis Condon led the Lady Pirates with two hits. Kaydence Gates pitched all seven innings for the Lady Pirates.
Rushville
WALDRON – An 11-run top of the first set the tone for the Lady Lions at Waldron in a 16-2 win Tuesday. Rushville added two runs in the third and three in the fifth.
In the circle for the Lady Lions, Becca Tabeling pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out two. Makenna Ripberger pitched two innings, allowing one earned run on three walks while striking out two.
Rushville had 19 hits in the contest. Briley Munchel had three singles and a double. Belle Gossett added two singles, a double and three RBIs. Stacey Roberts (two RBIs), Layla Shepherdson (3 RBIs), Ericka Kuhn, Molly Zachery and Tabeling (2 RBIs) all had two hits for the Lady Lions.
