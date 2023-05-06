WALDRON – The Lady Chargers scored runs in all five innings en route to knocking off Waldron 19-0. North Decatur scored four runs in each of the first three innings and added six runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth.
North’s Sarah Swain had a big night. In the circle, Swain allowed just two hits and no walks to Waldron. At the plate, Swain led North by driving in six runs. Swain went 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in runs on a grand slam in the first, a walk in the second and a single in the third.
North put up six runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower by North was led by Kennedy Stier, Macy Scudder, Jo Whitaker and Mia Stier, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Hudnall took the loss for Waldron. The hurler lasted three innings, allowing three hits and seven runs while striking out one. Hogg started the game for Waldron. Hogg allowed two hits and four runs over one-third of an inning.
North totaled nine hits in the game. Stier (3-for-3), Sami Luttel, and Swain each collected multiple hits for North.
Batesville
BROOKVILLE – Franklin County had to rally twice to knock off Batesville 10-5 in softball action Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the fourth for a 2-0 lead. Back-to-back singles from Callie Fletcher and Renee Lecher was followed by a Natasha Fowler sacrifice bunt to move the runners up one base. Marlee Obermeyer hit a ground ball and reached on a throwing error, scoring both Fletcher and Lecher.
Franklin County rallied to take the lead with four runs in bottom of the fourth off of six hits.
In the top of the fifth, Batesville’s Kennedy Westrick gets on with a line drive single. Callie Fletcher walked and Renee Lecher hits a 3-run home run over the left center fence to put the Lady Bulldogs back on top 5-4.
Franklin County rallied again with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead by one run, 6-5. The Lady Wildcats added four insurance runs in the sixth for the 10-5 final.
Batesville allowed 10 runs on 11 hits with no walks, no strike outs and three errors. At the plate, the Lady Bulldogs had six hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.
Lecher lead the Lady Bulldogs with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Fletcher was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Lexiyne Harris added a hit and Westrick was 1-for-2 with a walk.
Rushville
FAIRLAND – On the road at Triton Central, the Lady Lions tallied 17 hits en route to an 11-1 win over the Lady Tigers.
Molly Zachery and Belle Gossett each went 3-for-4 on the night for the Lady Lions. Rushville’s Stacey Roberts had 10 strikeouts in the circle.
Greensburg
The Lady Pirates fell at Hauser 10-2.
Paige McDaniel led the Lady Jets in the circle with two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight.
Lydia Balser had two hits for the Lady Pirates. Kaydence Gates drove in both runs for Greensburg. Carlee Adams and Cheyenne Cordray both pitched three innings.
Thursday, the Lady Pirates fell to visiting East Central 10-0.
The Lady Trojans out-hit the Lady Pirates 18-4 in the win.
