GREENSBURG - Jac-Cen-Del and North Decatur have earned the right to play for the softball sectional title Thursday.
In the opening round, JCD knocked off South Decatur 16-0.
JCD's Savannah James went the distance in the circle. She limited the Lady Cougars to just two hits through five innings with five strike outs.
South's Molly Eden and Sami Storm each had a hit. Brooklyn Powers and Paige Paton both reach via walk, but could not move around. Piper Phelps was hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth and Paton's walk followed, but a double play by the Lady Eagles ended the threat.
JCD finished with 15 hits. James, Cheyenne Cullen and Maria Meyer all doubled for the Lady Eagles.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers advanced to the title game with a 13-1 win over Oldenburg Academy in the opening round and a 17-1 win over Waldron in the semifinal.
Greensburg vs. Rushville
CONNERSVILLE - Rushville pounded out 19 hits, including four home runs, against the Lady Pirates en route to a 13-0 win in the sectional opener at Connersville.
Briley Munchel led off the first inning with a line drive to right field. A 3-base fielding error allowed Munchel to reach third base. After another Greensburg error, Belle Gossett launched a home run to right center field.
The next batter, Stacey Roberts, matched the home run with one of her own to make it 4-0 in the first inning.
The Lady Lions added a run in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh to seal the victory and advance to face Connersville in the semifinal.
Roberts led the Lady Lions with two home runs and five RBIs. Layla Shepherdson had a home run and two RBIs. Gossett also tallied two RBIs on a home run. Munchel had two hits and two RBIs. Makenna Ripberger and Becca Tabeling both drove in a run for the Lady Lions.
Roberts got the win in the circle for Rushville, going seven innings and allowing one hit with 10 strikeouts.
