North Decatur dropped a pair of games to MHC foe Hauser in softball action.
The Lady Jets won the first game 4-1. Both teams scored one run in the second inning, but the Lady Jets added two runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth to secure the win.
Macy Scudder drove in the run for the Lady Chargers with a single in the second inning.
Hauser tied the game in the bottom of the second on a home run by Kenze Bostic. Reagan Johnson’s single drove in the two runs in the fourth to put the Lady Jets on top for good.
Paige McDaniel earned the win in the circle. She allowed one run on five hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Keesha Crosland took the loss for Lady Chargers, allowing four runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out six.
Sarah Swain, Scudder, Crosland, Kennedy Stier, and Kacie Ogden each managed one hit for North.
In the second game, Hauser posted a 17-2 win. The Lady Jets plated two runs in the first, four in the second, one each in the third and fourth and nine in the fifth.
North’s two runs came in the third inning.
McDaniel got the win in the circle for Hauser.
Crosland suffered the loss for North. Crosland finished the game 2-for-2 at the plate.
The Lady Chargers are now 4-3 on the season and host Greensburg Tuesday.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars fell to visiting Edinburgh on Friday by the final of 20-12.
The Lady Lancers scored four in the first inning, five in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
South got on the board in the bottom of the third. Brooklyn Powers drew a walk and Arey Brown followed with a walk. Daisy Martin added a single and Madison Mikulec followed with a triple. Kassidy Haley reached via a hit by pitch. Loryn Pate and Lakota Henry drew a walks in the inning for South.
The Lady Cougars added three runs in the fourth. Maeghan Griffin and Piper Phelps both walked. Pate had an RBI single and Molly Eden added a two-run single.
South added five runs in the fifth inning on hits by Haley and Griffin and walks to Henry, Kyra Fields and Martin.
Batesville
On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs fell to Madison 6-5.
Calli Fletcher was 2-for-3 at the plate with a single and a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.
Renee Lecher and Sophie Lee were both 1-for-3 with a run scored. Sarah Ripperger was 1-for-1 with a triple, two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
Samantha Kessens finished with five strikeouts in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs.
At Rising Sun, the Lady Bulldogs lost the opener to Triton Central 9-7.
Lee was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three stolen bases. Kessens was 3-fo-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Belter was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
In the second game, Batesville defeated Northeastern 14-13.
Sarah Ripperger blasted a 2-run home run to left field. Kaitlyn Hiners was 3-for-4 with two steals and two runs scored. Belter was 2-for-5 with a single and her first home run of the season. She tallied two RBIs and two runs scored.
Fletcher, Kessens and Lecher were also 2-for-4 at the plate.
