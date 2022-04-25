South Decatur hosted Rising Sun for a double header on Saturday.
The Lady Shiners used a 5-run fourth inning to break open a 3-3 game through three innings en route to the 18-6 victory.
Rising Sun scored one run in the top of the first as Powell doubled and scored. The Lady Cougars responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Madison Mikulec was hit by a pitch. With one out, Loryn Pate doubled to score Mikulec. Pate came around to score on Molly Eden's single.
Rising Sun took the lead in the third with Powell and Halloran scoring. South added a run when Kassidy Haley scored on Lakota Henry's single.
Rising Sun plated five runs in the fourth to lead 8-3. South's Brooklyn Powers blasted a solo home run in the home half of the fourth to cut the deficit to 8-4.
Rising Sun pulled away with four runs in the fifth and six in the sixth. South scored two runs in the fifth when Henry drove in Haley and Pate.
Pate and Powers both had two hits for South. Henry finished with three RBIs.
In the second game, Rising Sun won 11-1.
South scored one run in the first inning as Pate drove in Haley.
Henry added a double in the fourth for the Lady Cougars.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers hosted Rushville on Saturday and knocked off the Lady Lions 11-8.
North built an 11-4 lead before Rushville scored three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
North scored one run in the first on a walk to Macy Scudder. In the second, Kennedy Stier and Keesha Crosland drove in runs for the Lady Chargers.
Trailing 11-4, Rushville scored three runs in the sixth inning thanks to singles by Rochelle Meyers, Layla Shepherdson and Molly Zachery.
Crosland earned the win for Chargers in the circle. Crosland lasted seven innings, allowing 10 hits and eight runs while striking out nine and walking one.
Stacey Roberts took the loss for Rushville. The pitcher went five innings, allowing 11 runs on 10 hits and striking out three.
Stier went 3-for-3 for North. Kayln Muckerheide and Kacie Ogden both had multiple hits.
Belle Gossett, Shepherdson and Meyers each had multiple hits for Rushville.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs fell to South Dearborn 5-0.
Batesville's Maggie Wilson was 1-for-2 at the plate with a stolen base to lead Batesville.
Catcher Emma Belter threw to shortstop Calli Fletcher to get three Lady Knights out on stolen base attempts.
