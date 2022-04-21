Greensburg's Hermione Robinson tossed a 1-hitter in the Lady Pirates' victory over visiting Lawrenceburg on Thursday. Greensburg improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the EIAC.
Robinson finished the shut out with 16 strikeouts in her seven innings in the circle.
Pitching was key in the game as neither team's offense could put any runs on the board through five innings.
Greensburg broke open the shut out with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kayla Kelso drove in two runs and Carlee Adams had the other RBI.
Adams and Kelso both finished with two hits to lead the way for the Lady Pirates.
Palmer started in the circle for Lawrenceburg and tallied eight strikeouts in five innings in the circle. Sauntry added one inning in the circle for the Lady Tigers.
North Decatur
A 10-run sixth inning propelled the Lady Chargers to a 11-1 victory over Edinburgh.
The game was tied at one with North batting in the bottom of the sixth when an Edinburgh error scored one run for Lady Chargers to put North in front. Kennedy Stier, Keesha Crosland, Raegan Nobbe and Kayln Muckerheide all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Crosland led the Lady Chargers to victory in the circle. Crosland pitched six innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out 12.
MacKenzie Bieker took the loss for Edinburgh. She lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and five runs while striking out 12.
Nobbe and Crosland each had two hits for Lady Chargers.
On Thursday, the Lady Chargers made it a season sweep of Edinburgh with a 7-4 victory.
North scored four runs in the seventh inning, led by the single by Muckerheide and home run by Sarah Swain.
Crosland pitched seven innings for North, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking none.
Bieker took the loss for Edinburgh. She allowed 10hits and seven runs over seven innings, striking out seven.
Crosland, Muckerheide and Swain all managed two hits for Lady Chargers.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars traveled to Southwestern (Hanover) and were defeated 10-3 by the Lady Rebels.
South tallied nine hits in the game and committed four errors. The Lady Rebels had 10 hits and no errors.
Kassidy Haley had a single and a triple for the Lady Cougars. Loryn Pate added a pair of singles with two RBIs. Madison Mikulec had two singles. Molly Eden, Kaitlyn Mikulec and Lakota Henry all had a single.
Pate went the distance in the circle for the Lady Cougars. She allowed five earned runs with one walk and nine strikeouts.
Batesville
Lawrenceburg jumped out to a 6-0 lead through four innings in softball action against Batesville. The Lady Bulldogs rallied, but could not overcome the 6-run deficit, falling 8-6.
Batesville had six runs on 11 hits. The Lady Bulldogs had two errors in the field.
The Lady Tigers scored eight runs on 15 hits and committed no errors.
"We just keep shooting ourselves in the foot with errors in the field that end up turning into unearned runs," Coach Gene Cooney said.
Samantha Kessens and Sophie Lee led the offense, both finishing with a single and double. Emma Belter and Georgia Mertz both added a pair of singles. Belter led the team with three RBIs and Kessens added two RBIs. Mertz had one RBI.
Calli Fletcher had a hit and scored a run. Kaylin Hinners also had a hit and a run scored.
Katie Mobley pitched the entire game for the Lady Bulldogs. She allowed four earned runs while striking out three.
"I thought she did an outstanding job most of the night," Coach Cooney added.
"We will continue to grow as a team, fix the minor issues, but, I feel we are getting closer and closer to what we are trying to achieve as a team and as a program. Proud of the fight these ladies have in them," Coach Cooney said.
Rushville
The Lady Lions jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Knightstown, but the Lady Panthers rallied four eight runs in the final four innings to post the 8-6 victory.
With the loss, the Lady Lions drop to 4-3 on the season.
Kara Chandler went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple. Briley Munchel went 2-for-3, also with a triple. Rochelle Meyers went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
Stacey Roberts takes the loss on the mound, allowing seven hits while striking out six.
