South Decatur

South 23, Columbus Christian 5

  • Molly Eden - single, triple, home run, 3 RBIs
  • Lydia Witkemper - single, 2 doubles, RBI
  • Kassidy Haley - double, RBI
  • Daisy Martin - 2 singles
  • Abby Field - double
  • Paige Patton, Kyra Fields, Brooklyn Powers and Sami Storm - one single each

South 18, Waldron 11

  • Molly Eden - double, 3 triples, 3 RBIs
  • Lydia Witkemper - single, two doubles, 2 RBIs
  • Brooklyn Powers - two singles, RBI
  • Sami Storm - two singles, 2 RBIs

North Decatur

Rising Sun 13, North 3

  • Kennedy Stier, Kacie Ogden, Sarah Swain, and Jo Whitaker all had one hit for the Lady Chargers.

Eastern Hancock 17, North 1

  • Kennedy Stier, Kendall Hostkoetter, and Mia Stier all had one hit for the Lady Chargers.

North 27, Oldenburg 12

  • North tallied 16 hits. Sami Luttel, Libby Crawford, Kennedy Stier, and Ally Whitaker each racked up multiple hits for North. Luttel went 3-for-4 at the plate.

Rushville

Rushville 7, Franklin County 5

  • Briley Munchel: 2-for-5 (single, home run) 1 RBI, 2 runs
  • Layla Shepherdson: 2-for-5 (single, double) 2 runs
  • Stacey Roberts: 2-for-4 (2 singles), 2 RBI, 1 run

Greensburg 6, Rushville 5

  • Briley Munchel and Kylie Gray went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Lions.
  • Carlee Adams had two RBIs for Greensburg

Batesville

East Central 23, Batesville 1

  • Renee Lecher - 2 singles
  • Calli Fletcher - single, run
  • Marlee Obermeyer -  single

