South Decatur
South 23, Columbus Christian 5
- Molly Eden - single, triple, home run, 3 RBIs
- Lydia Witkemper - single, 2 doubles, RBI
- Kassidy Haley - double, RBI
- Daisy Martin - 2 singles
- Abby Field - double
- Paige Patton, Kyra Fields, Brooklyn Powers and Sami Storm - one single each
South 18, Waldron 11
- Molly Eden - double, 3 triples, 3 RBIs
- Lydia Witkemper - single, two doubles, 2 RBIs
- Brooklyn Powers - two singles, RBI
- Sami Storm - two singles, 2 RBIs
North Decatur
Rising Sun 13, North 3
- Kennedy Stier, Kacie Ogden, Sarah Swain, and Jo Whitaker all had one hit for the Lady Chargers.
Eastern Hancock 17, North 1
- Kennedy Stier, Kendall Hostkoetter, and Mia Stier all had one hit for the Lady Chargers.
North 27, Oldenburg 12
- North tallied 16 hits. Sami Luttel, Libby Crawford, Kennedy Stier, and Ally Whitaker each racked up multiple hits for North. Luttel went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Rushville
Rushville 7, Franklin County 5
- Briley Munchel: 2-for-5 (single, home run) 1 RBI, 2 runs
- Layla Shepherdson: 2-for-5 (single, double) 2 runs
- Stacey Roberts: 2-for-4 (2 singles), 2 RBI, 1 run
Greensburg 6, Rushville 5
- Briley Munchel and Kylie Gray went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Lions.
- Carlee Adams had two RBIs for Greensburg
Batesville
East Central 23, Batesville 1
- Renee Lecher - 2 singles
- Calli Fletcher - single, run
- Marlee Obermeyer - single
