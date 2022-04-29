The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 7-0 lead after one inning and added another five runs in the second inning en route to a 14-3 victory over Waldron.
Kassidy Haley led off the bottom of the first inning, reaching on a hit by pitch. With one out, Loryn Pate and Molly Eden both reached on Waldron errors. Lakota Henry drove in all three Lady Cougars with a double. Kyra Fields, Brooklyn Powers and Daisy Martin all followed with singles and scored a run each. Madison Mikulec added a 2-RBI single as South led 7-0.
In the bottom of the second, Henry was hit by a pitch to open the inning. With one out, Lydia Witkemper was hit by a pitch. Powers reached on a fielder's choice. Martin was hit by a pitch and Haley drew a walk. Pate had an RBI single and Eden added an RBI sacrifice fly. After two complete, the Lady Cougars led 12-0.
Waldron had two runs in the third and one run in the top of the fifth. The Lady Mohawks were limited to five hits in the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, Henry's 2-run double closed out the scoring for South in the 14-3 win.
Pate picked up the win in the circle for South. Benson took the loss for Waldron.
Greensburg
The Lady Pirates completed the season sweep of Batesville with a 6-1 win on Thursday. Greensburg improves to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the EIAC.
Batesville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Emma Belter singled in Callie Fletcher for the Lady Bulldogs.
Greensburg scored two runs in the top of the fourth and added one run in the sixth and three in the seventh to secure the win.
Macy Simmonds had a pair of hits for the Lady Pirates. Kayla Kelso finished with two RBIs. Hermione Robinson added two RBIs and Emilee Ernstes added an RBI.
Robinson pitched seven innings for the Lady Pirates, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight.
For Batesville, Belter and Kaylin Hinners both had two hits. Margaret Wilson had the other single. Katie Mobley pitched seven innings, allowing six earned run on eight hits and four walks while striking out three.
North Decatur
Visiting South Ripley rallied to knock off North Decatur 7-5.
South Ripley trailed 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning when Brooklyn Brown tripled to drive in three runs.
North scored three runs in the fourth inning. Keesha Crosland had an RBI double in the inning.
Ellie Waldron pitched South Ripley to victory. The hurler allowed five hits and five runs over 6 1/3 innings, striking out nine. Mady Tompkins threw 2/3 of an inning in relief.
Crosland took the loss for Lady Chargers in the circle, allowing 10 hits and seven runs while striking out 14.
Kennedy Stier led North with two hits in four at bats. Kayln Muckerheide led lady Chargers with two stolen bases.
South Ripley racked up 10 hits. Emily Campbell, Waldron, Tompkins and Brown each had multiple hits for South Ripley.
Jac-Cen-Del
The Lady Eagles defeated Southwestern (Hanover) 10-7.
At the plate, Regan Richter led the Lady Eagles, going 4-for-4 with a double, four runs, and stolen bases. Olivia Strunk added three hits including a double with two RBIs, and Maria Meyer had two hits, one double with three RBIs.
Bailey Groth started the game in the circle, going 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs. Savannah James pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up only two hits and no earned runs, while striking out six.
Rushville
On Thursday, the Lady Lions traveled to Franklin County and fell to the Lady Wildcats 7-6. Rushville took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third on a Briley Munchel double, Belle Gosset single, and Grace Muir double.
Franklin County tied it up at 3-3 and the score stayed deadlocked until the top of the seventh. Gossett singled and Muir reached on error. With two outs, Molly Zachery hit a home run over the left center fence, giving the Lady Lions the lead at 6-3.
Franklin County answered with four runs in the seventh to take the win.
Kara Chandler had four strikeouts and Stacey Roberts went 2-for-2 at the plate for Rushville.
The loss brings the Lady Lions to 5-6 on the season and 2-3 in EIAC.
