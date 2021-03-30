Softball season is officially here. Batesville opened the season Monday against South Ripley, while Tuesday will see Greensburg hosting Jac-Cen-Del and South Decatur traveling to Trinity Lutheran. Be sure to check out upcoming editions for season preview articles on local teams, and visit greensburgdailynews.com/sports for the most up to date information and game coverage.
Softball season is here
