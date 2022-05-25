VEVAY - With seven runs in the sixth inning, North Decatur cruised to a 10-3 victory over Southwestern (Hanover) in the sectional opener.
The game was tied at three with the Lady Chargers batting in the bottom of the sixth when Kayln Muckerheide tripled, scoring three runs.
Muckerheide drove in four runs and was 3-for-4 at the plate for North.
North's Raegan Nobbe had an RBI in the second inning.
Keesha Crosland got the win for Chargers. Crosland allowed seven hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out 16 and walking one.
Ashley Fulton took the loss for Southwestern, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits and striking out 10.
North had 12 hits in the game. Sarah Swain, Muckerheide, Kennedy Stier and Nobbe all collected multiple hits for the Lady Chargers. Muckerheide and Swain each collected three hits.
Fulton went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Southwestern in hits.
In the semifinal, the Lady Chargers fell to Switzerland County 4-3.
Switzerland County scored one run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning. North knotted the game with three runs in the top of the sixth. The Lady Pacers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to advance to the sectional final against South Ripley.
Maddie Duvall led Switzerland County with two singles and an RBI. Lily Sparks got the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 16.
Greensburg and Batesville
BROOKVILLE - In the second night of the softball sectional at Franklin County, both Batesville and Greensburg were eliminated from the tournament.
Batesville fell to South Dearborn in the opening game 16-1. The Lady Knights improve to 14-12 on the year. The Lady Bulldogs finish at 3-20.
Greensburg was defeated by Connersville 14-1 in the second game of the night. Connersville pitcher's Conley and Wolski limited Greensburg to three hits.
The Lady Spartans and South Dearborn will play in the second semifinal Thursday. Rushville faces host Franklin County in the first semifinal.
South Decatur
At Rising Sun, No. 2 Hauser eliminated South Decatur 12-0.
Hauser's Paige McDaniel allowed one hit through three innings with five strike outs. Kaydence Gates gave up not hits in two innings while striking out two.
South's Loryn Pate had the lone hit, a single in the first inning.
Hauser's Lucie Asher and Hannah Taylor both had a home run in the game.
