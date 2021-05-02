For the 36th year, the pairings for the IHSAA Softball State Tournament were announced this evening and 371 teams placed into sectional brackets.
Sectional action runs May 24-29 with the 64 survivors moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, June 1, and the four-team semi-states on Saturday, June 5. The four state championship games, scheduled for Saturday, June 11-12, will be played at Center Grove in Greenwood for the first time.
Host schools will announce playing schedules in the days to come which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.
In local sectionals, defending champs are South Dearborn (3A), Switzerland County (2A) and Rising Sun (1A).
Class 3A
29. Connersville (seven teams)
G1: Franklin County vs. Lawrenceburg
G2: Connersville vs. South Dearborn
G3: Batesville vs. Rushville Consolidated
G4: Greensburg vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Class 2A
45. Switzerland County (six teams)
G1: Southwestern (Hanover) vs. Austin
G2: South Ripley vs. Milan
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: North Decatur vs. Switzerland County
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class 1A
60. Rising Sun (five teams)
G1: Hauser vs. Rising Sun
G2: South Decatur vs. Jac-Cen-Del
G3: Oldenburg Academy vs. G1 winner
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
