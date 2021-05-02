For the 36th year, the pairings for the IHSAA Softball State Tournament were announced this evening and 371 teams placed into sectional brackets.

Sectional action runs May 24-29 with the 64 survivors moving into a one-game regional round on Tuesday, June 1, and the four-team semi-states on Saturday, June 5. The four state championship games, scheduled for Saturday, June 11-12, will be played at Center Grove in Greenwood for the first time.

Host schools will announce playing schedules in the days to come which will then be added to the online brackets at MaxPreps.com the week before the tournament begins.

In local sectionals, defending champs are South Dearborn (3A), Switzerland County (2A) and Rising Sun (1A).

Class 3A

29. Connersville (seven teams)

G1: Franklin County vs. Lawrenceburg

G2: Connersville vs. South Dearborn

G3: Batesville vs. Rushville Consolidated

G4: Greensburg vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

Class 2A

45. Switzerland County (six teams)

G1: Southwestern (Hanover) vs. Austin

G2: South Ripley vs. Milan

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: North Decatur vs. Switzerland County

Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Class 1A

60. Rising Sun (five teams)

G1: Hauser vs. Rising Sun

G2: South Decatur vs. Jac-Cen-Del

G3: Oldenburg Academy vs. G1 winner

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

