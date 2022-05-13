Union County pitcher Chloe Greene was dominant in the circle at North Decatur, tossing a 1-hit shut out in the 10-0 victory over the Lady Chargers.
Greene pitched all five innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 11.
A single by Kacie Ogden in the fourth inning was the lone hit for the Lady Chargers.
Keesha Crosland took the loss for the Lady Chargers. She went four innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits and striking out three.
Annalea Adams, Greene and Sophia Knock all had multiple hits for Union County.
Rushville tops Batesville
On the road at Batesville, the Lady Lions picked up a 14-2 EIAC win.
Leading the offense for Batesville was Maggie Wilson with her first home run of the year and two RBIs. Kaylin Hinners added a hit, base on balls, a run scored and a stolen base.
"Maggie Wilson, Kaylin Hinners, and Sarah Ripperger played great in the outfield," BHS Coach Cooney said. "Callie Fletcher played a great short stop for us, and Emma Belter was solid behind the plate once again."
For the Lady Lions, Stacey Roberts had three singles and a double. Rochelle Meyers added two hits. Grace Muir and Belle Gossett both had 3-run home runs. Kara Chandler earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs on one hit and five strike outs.
In the junior varsity game, Batesville won 8-4. Samantha Kessens got the win in the circle for Batesville.
Sophie Meyer, Rhea Miller, Marlee Obermeyer, Kendal Hornberger, and Claire Saner all had multiple hits for the Lady Bulldogs.
South Decatur
On the road at Hauser, the Lady Cougars were defeated by the Lady Jets 11-0.
South had three hits on the day. Madison Mikulec had a single in the third inning. Loryn Pate added a single in the fourth inning and Brooklyn Powers had a single in the fifth inning. Lakota Henry was the other baserunner for South, drawing a walk in the second inning.
Paige McDaniel pitched four innings for the Lady Jets, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five.
Lucie Asher had four hits for Hauser. Kyra Meister (three RBIs) and McDaniel (triple) both had three hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.