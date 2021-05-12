WALDRON – Thanks to two first place finishes by junior Ian Frensemeier in the shot put (with a personal best throw of 46 feet) and discus (113-5), the South Decatur boys track and field team won the Mid-Hoosier Conference Meet in Waldron Tuesday.
It's the Cougars' first MHC title since 2015.
Frensemeier was one of five boys to PR, including McKinley Shook in the 200 meters and 300 hurdles, Isaac Gasper and Chase Kalli in the 800, Trevor Newby in the 3200, and Rhett Martin in the discus.
South Decatur's Dan Wenning and Hauser's Ben Finkie were named Boys Coaches of the Year.
Team scores: South Decatur 126, Hauser 101, North Decatur 94, Morristown 83, Southwestern 73, Waldron 72, Edinburgh 23
4x800 relay: 2. South 10:04.27 (Isaac Gasper, Josh Shouse, Donovan Hale, Chase Kalli)
100 hurdles: 5. McKinley Shook 20.26; 6. Campbell Johannigman 20.59
100: 5. Corbin Mitchell 12.20; 10. Owen Arreola 12.81
1600: 2. Trevor Newby 5:15.67; 5. Chase Kalli 5:32.18
4x100 relay: 3. South 49.41 (McKinley Shook, Jack Hamilton, Owen Arreola, Corbin Mitchell)
400: 2. Kelby Shook 55.83; 5. Josh Edwards 59.09
300 hurdles: 3. McKinley Shook 49.09 PR; 8. Campbell Johannigman 54.38
800: 4. Isaac Gasper 2:22.23 PR; 6. Chase Kalli 2:23.83 PR
200: 5. McKinley Shook 25.21 PR; 8. Corbin Mitchell 25.45
3200: 2. Trevor Newby 11:27.01 PR; 4. Donovan Hale 12:11.18
4x400 relay: 3. South 4:00.34 (Jack Hamilton, Isaac Gasper, Ryken Winchester, Josh Edwards)
Long jump: 4. Kelby Shook 17-9; 13. Isaac Gasper 14-10
High jump: 3. Kelby Shook 5-6; 7. Ryken Winchester 5-0
Shot put: 1. Ian Frensemeier 46-0 PR; 10. Ryken Winchester 30-9
Discus: 1. Ian Frensemeier 113-5; 4. Rhett Martin 100-0 PR
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.