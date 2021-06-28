WESTPORT – It was the summer before his senior year while Shawn Wright was playing 1-on-1 with friends when it happened.
Because of Covid, Wright and his football teammates at South Decatur had to work out on their own and didn’t have any team contact or drills to help them stay in shape.
When he planted to stop running, Wright’s knee gave loose.
He waited a couple weeks before going to the doctor, where he learned he tore his ACL and meniscus on both sides.
The doctor didn’t want Wright playing football, but said it was his decision.
It was a no-brainer.
“I put a brace on it,” Wright said. “It didn’t give out on me that much, but there was a few times where it gave out. It was a bunch of pain.”
Even those few instances didn’t deter Wright from being on the football field, playing a sport he loves with his friends.
Out of everything, Wright’s biggest inspiration was his teammates.
“I didn’t want to feel like I’d let them down if I didn’t play,” Wright said.
A ‘great leader’
Classmate Wyatt Gatewood was a big influence on Wright and helped him stay positive after the injury and during the season.
“If he said it was bothering him, I said, ‘Listen, you can take a play off. Don’t do anything to overdo it, but be out here for your team. We still need you for a leader even if you can’t play,’” Gatewood said.
Having Wright on the field was important for the Cougar defense. He made 41 tackles, which was the second-most on the team. He also forced two fumbles and made an interception.
South went 5-2 during the 2020 season, with three games getting canceled because of Covid. Both of their losses came to two qualities opponents: North Decatur and Milan (the Chargers beat the Indians in the sectional championship game).
Gatewood, who played safety in addition to being the quarterback, was asked how important it was having Wright on the field
“It was huge,” Gatewood said. “He makes plays and puts his body out there on the line. He’s a playmaker.”
Wright started at cornerback his sophomore year and played strong safety as a junior. He moved to inside linebacker as a senior, but moved around a lot and sometimes lined up in the secondary.
South Decatur coach Rick Zimmerman held Wright out of certain drills in practice, which he said made it hard for Wright, who’s 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, to stay in football shape.
Zimmerman had planned to use Wright on offense too, but opted to play him only on defense after he sustained the injury.
“He did a great job,” Zimmerman said of Wright. “He was a great leader for our defense; a hard worker on the field and also led by example.”
Goal to achieve
Wright had surgery Nov. 2, less than two weeks after the season ended. He went to Columbus for the procedure, which involved having part of his patellar tendon removed to create his new ACL.
The rehab process was admittedly a little tough, Wright said, especially at the beginning.
“You just got to push through it,” he said. “I just pushed through it most of the time. I had a goal to achieve.”
That goal is to be fully ready to go for the fall when he’ll be at Trine University. Wright signed in April to play football at the Division III school located in Angola, in the northeastern corner of the state, which is more than three hours away.
Wright visited Trine in February. He likes how it’s a small campus.
“It made me feel like I was back at home; everyone knew everybody,” he said. “And it’s just far away. I get to go experience something new.”
Trine coach Troy Abbs said Wright possesses the field vision and athleticism that will make him a great addition to the Thunder defense.
“He is a high-character young man with great leadership potential,” Abbs said.
“We are sure that he will grow into a great leader on and off the field. Shawn is a true student-athlete that will have an amazing career here for the Thunder.”
Road to the future
Wright has played football since he was very young. But it wasn’t until around junior high where he began to realize he wanted to play the sport in college.
“It makes me feel free,” Wright said. “I don’t have to worry about anything.”
Wright enjoyed his senior season, even if he was far from 100 percent. He was asked what he’s most proud of.
“Not blowing my knee out again,” he said, half-jokingly.
He’s been working out this summer and continuing to rehab. He’s planting and putting more weight on it, and says he getting close to 100 percent.
Wright intends to study exercise science at Trine. He became interested in that after his injury and going through rehab.
Wright had a signing ceremony at South Decatur on the same day as Gatewood signed with Manchester University.
Both will be freshman and competing against 21-, 22- and 23-year-old men, Zimmerman said, but he’s confident they’ll work hard in the weight room and on the field.
“I would not be surprised as freshman if they’re on the field on special teams, depending on positions, how deep they are and what those universities have back,” Zimmerman said. “I expect them to have really good, solid college careers and be on the field and contribute and do well in college like they did in high school.”
