The following South Decatur cross-country runners were honored at the end of the season for their efforts.
MVP: Trevor Newby and Kate Hamilton
Most Improved: Conner Newby and Samantha Storm
Mental Attitude: Joe Lee and Clair Schoettmer
Senior captains: Joe Lee and Ali Boilanger
The Cougars finished the season strong with Trevor Newby and Kate Hamilton advancing to regionals. The team members are ready to run on their own this winter to get ready for track in the spring.
