SD XC run

The following South Decatur cross-country runners were honored at the end of the season for their efforts. MVP: Trevor Newby and Kate Hamilton Most Improved: Conner Newby and Samantha Storm Mental Attitude: Joe Lee and Clair Schoettmer Senior captains: Joe Lee and Ali Boilanger The Cougars finished the season strong with Trevor Newby and Kate Hamilton advancing to regionals. The team members are ready to run on their own this winter to get ready for track in the spring.

