WESTPORT – Despite scoring 19 runs and then eight in the next game, South Decatur’s softball team lost a pair to Mid-Hoosier Conference foe Waldron over the weekend.
Waldron 22, South Decatur 19
Home plate saw plenty of action during Friday’s home game. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they were unable to hold on to a sizable lead.
Waldron had 22 hits to South’s 11, but also committed more errors (7-6).
Loryn Pate went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. She went the distance in the circle.
Other offensive leaders were:
• Megan Manlief two hits, three RBIs
• Erynn Dyer two hits, double, RBI
• Zorry Sharp single, two RBIs
• Molly Eden single, RBI
• Kassidy Haley double
Waldron 11, South Decatur 8
Playing Saturday at Waldron, the Mohawks edged the Cougars once again. Waldron outhit the Cougars 10-9, while South had one more errors (7-6).
Offensive leaders were:
• Eden 2-for-3, two RBIs
• Brooke Somers 2-for-3
• Haley 2-for-3, double
• Madison Mikulec double, two RBIs
• Ashlynn Mayhugh double, RBI
• Manlief single
Up next
Too much rain led to the cancellation of Monday’s game against Greensburg. The Cougars are slated to play at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Morristown.
